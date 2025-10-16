AEW WrestleDream 2025: Predicting the Results of All the Championship Matches

AEW WrestleDream is set to take place on October 18, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri. This is one of the company's biggest PPVs of the year. Therefore, Tony Khan has a stacked lineup of matches planned for the show. So far, the company has announced eight matches that will take place on October 18. Out of those eight, four are championship matches. In this article, let's predict the results of all the title matches.

Brodido vs. The Don Callis Family for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

On the 7th October episode of Dynamite, Brodido faced off against The Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. The stipulation was that if Brodido won, then they would receive a Unified Title match, but if The Don Callis Family won, then they would receive a shot at the World Tag Team Titles.

Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita proved to be too good for the Tag Team Champions, and they won. Now, they will face Brodido for the titles at WrestleDream. However, in recent weeks, there has been growing tension between Okada and Takeshita. Therefore, the big question is whether these two Japanese stars will be able to coexist as a team.

Prediction: Although Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita will put up a tough fight against Brodido, the champions should be able to retain their titles. Following the match, Okada will turn on his teammate and blame him for their loss.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship

Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe earlier this year to win the TNT Championship. Since then, he has defended the title several times. In recent weeks, he has been feuding with members of The Conglomeration.

Fletcher defended his title against Orange Cassidy on the 1st October episode of Dynamite. He then defended his title again the following week against Kyle O'Reilly. Now, he is set to defend the TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe.

Prediction: Kyle Fletcher has competed against some of the best wrestlers in recent months and has defeated them. Hence, The Protostar should have no problem retaining his title in this match.

Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

Kris Statlander shocked the world when she won the Women's World Championship at All Out 2025. Although she pinned Toni Storm to win the championship, she hadn't beaten her for the title in a singles match.

Therefore, Toni Storm challenged her to a singles match at WrestleDream 2025. Things between these two women have gotten heated in recent weeks, and this will make for an exciting contest.

Prediction: Given that Kris Statlander just won the AEW Women's World Championship, she should have no problem retaining it against Toni Storm. This win could also establish Statlander as a top star in the women's division.

Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

Hangman Page managed to do the impossible by dethroning Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Since then, he has faced quite a lot of tough challengers for his title. On the 6th anniversary episode of Dynamite, Hangman Page teamed with The Opps to face Death Riders.

Although Samoa Joe and Page were on the winning team, the former took exception to the way the latter handed him his title. Hence, a heated confrontation followed. The following week, they came face-to-face in another heated exchange. Therefore, a match was made official between the two men for the AEW World Title.

Prediction: Given the fact that Hangman Page has been competing in some high-stakes matches for the past several months, he will have no problem retaining his title against Samoa Joe.

