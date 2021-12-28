"Embarrassment for Eddie Kingston" - Former NXT tag team takes a massive shot at the AEW star 

AEW tag team 2point0 have sent their best wishes to legendary announcer Jim Ross as he prepares to return to the 'New Year's Smash' edition of AEW Dynamite.

Good ol' JR has been absent from AEW television due to having radiotherapy treatment on his leg to treat a form of skin cancer. Due to the treatment having to take place over 21 consecutive days, Ross has missed all of AEW's programming throughout the month of December.

Sending their regards was not the only thing that the former NXT tag team managed to do on team member Matt Lee's Twitter page.

Matt 2point0 @MattTheShow #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT So pumped to have JR back to add his touch on The Embarrassment of Eddie Kingston. This Wednesday night. #aew So pumped to have JR back to add his touch on The Embarrassment of Eddie Kingston. This Wednesday night. #aew #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT

2point0 having fun at the expense of Eddie Kingston has been the norm as of late for the team. 2point0 and Eddie Kingston have been embroiled in a feud since the first AEW Dynamite show after the Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view.

AEW Dynamite will feature a Trios match including 2point0 and Eddie Kingston

2point0, along with good friend and fellow rising star Daniel Garcia, will hope to get one up on Eddie Kingston once again this week on AEW Dynamite. Eddie Kingston will team up with members of 'The Inner Circle', Santana & Ortiz, to take on the team of 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

When it comes to the men involved in the match, the teams are technically tied at one win each. Eddie Kingston won over Daniel Garcia at the 'Black Friday' edition of AEW Rampage. The team of Garcia and 2point0 along with The Acclaimed picked up a victory over Kingston, Santana & Ortiz and The Lucha Brothers on the December 17th edition of AEW Rampage.

Picking a winner will be tough to call in this bout, however having the esteemed voice of Jim Ross in the commentary booth will add the extra sizzle that will make this bout a fantastic outing.

Who do you think will come out on top in the Eddie Kingston vs 2point0 rivalry? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

