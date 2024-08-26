After Ricochet, Tony Khan to officially announce former WWE stars' signing to AEW soon? Looking at the possibility

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced the signing of Ricochet after his blockbuster debut during All In 2024. Khan could announce the signing of two former WWE stars as well.

Ricochet made his blockbuster debut at AEW All In 2024 with a huge reaction. Following his debut, Tony Khan announced the 35-year-old star's signing by sharing his All Elite graphic as well. Meanwhile, the former WWE stars in question, Grizzled Young Veterans could also be announced as the new signings.

The tag team of James Drake and Zack Gibson gained popularity during their time on the independent scene and in WWE's developmental brand. After their release from the Stamford-based promotion last year, they performed on TNA and other indie promotions as well, while also making sporadic appearances in AEW. The duo appeared at All In 2024 as well.

The Grizzled Young Veterans showed up after The Young Bucks retained their tag title in a three-way match. The duo attacked FTR after teasing an attack on The Bucks. Although James Drake and Zack Gibson are currently free agents, they could be announced as the new signings for AEW soon as well.

The Grizzled Young Vets were last seen on AEW TV on an episode of Collision in April earlier this year where they were defeated by The Acclaimed in an amazing tag team contest. The signing of the duo could enhance the All Elite tag team division as well.

Ricochet appeared during the Casino Gauntlet match

Tony Khan had announced a Casino Gauntlet match for AEW All In promising a lot of surprises. Following the rumors of his signing, Ricochet was one of the surprises who showcased his high-flying prowess throughout the match. However, the former WWE Superstar failed to win the Gauntlet match on his debut. The contest was eventually won by Christian Cage who got help from his stablemate Killswitch.

Meanwhile, fans are excited for several dream matches after Ricochet's AEW debut. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. From the looks of Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay could already be in line for a feud with the star.

