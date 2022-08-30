Ages of women AEW stars (from 24 to 45): How old are Britt Baker, Jade Cargill and Toni Storm? 

AEW has made a massive impact on the wrestling fraternity since its inception. With the men's roster garnering a lot of attention, the women's division has also made a name for itself, marking it in the history books.

Earlier in the industry, women were not provided with equivalent opportunities in the ring to showcase their athleticism. At the commencement of Tony Khan's promotion, they not only signed notable names from the independent circuit, but many have now become prominent household names in the promotion. These include the likes of Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, and many more.

Below are the ages of the current women's roster in the Jacksonville-based promotion, varying between 24 and 45:

#6 AEW women aged between 24 - 26

Toni Storm made her surprise debut on AEW in March this year. She was associated with WWE's developmental brand for a few years before making her main-roster debut on SmackDown in July last year. She made an impression on the wrestling fraternity at the age of 26.

Anna Jay - 24

Riho - 25

Leyla Hirsch - 25

Toni Storm - 26

KiLynn King - 26

Anna Jay is the youngest AEW star in the women's division. She is currently a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Riho had experience on the Japanese independent circuit prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The 25 year old Leyla Hirsch performed on DARK and is unable to compete in the ring owing to an injury. KiLynn King made her return a few weeks ago and has been on a dominant streak ever since.

#5 AEW women aged 27

The age 27 seems to be a lucky one for the AEW roster, with four talents sharing the same age.

Tay Melo - 27

Kiera hogan - 27

Kris Statlander - 27

Jamie Hayter - 27

Tay Melo (fka Tay Conti) and her real-life husband Sammy Guevara have often found themselves in the midst of controversies. The duo are a part of the Chris Jericho led faction and the reigning AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

Kiera Hogan is a former IMPACT Wrestling star and is a part of The Baddies faction alongside Jade Cargill and Red Velvet. Jamie Hayter and Thunder Rosa recently clashed for the AEW Women's Championship. However, their real-life heat intensified following the match due to Rosa injuring her opponent's nose. Kris Statlander impressed the wrestling world with her unique style and looks.

#4 AEW women aged 28 - 30

The talent in this age group is higher than the previous brackets.

Paige Vanzant - 28

Penelope Ford - 29

Yuka Sakazaki - 29

Red Velvet - 30

Abadon - 30

Jade Cargill - 30

Jade Cargill is currently the TBS Champion and feuding with former WWE Superstar Athena. The Goddess has paved the way for herself in the industry with her unique physique and immense display of strength in the ring. Her stablemate Red Velvet at times assists in her matches.

Penelope Ford was known for her tenure on Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) prior to signing with Khan's promotion in 2019 and performed on DARK. The terrifying, horror gimmick by Abadon has captivated fans worldwide.

#3 AEW women aged 31 - 33

Notable names and former WWE talent are part of this age bracket.

Britt Baker - 31

Ruby Soho - 31

Leila Grey - 32

Athena - 33

Britt Baker made a name for herself owing to her real-time profession of being a dentist in addition to an impressive reign as AEW Women's Champion. Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) was known for her tenure in the McMahon led-company as part The Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville.

Athena, a former NXT Women's Champion, made her debut on Tony Khan's promotion in May this year and commenced a feud with The Goddess. Leila Grey often performed on the independent circuit and even appeared on a match for RAW a few months ago.

#2 AEW women aged 34 - 39

Over the course of the past few years, more and more women from this age group and above have continued to make their presence known in the industry.

Bunny - 34

Hikaru Shida - 34

Madison Rayne - 36

Serena Deeb - 36

Thunder Rosa - 36

Leva Bates - 39

Bunny is a two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion. She often teamed up with Anna Jay to participate in tag team matches. Hikaru Shida etched her name in history by becoming the longest reigning AEW Women's Champion, spanning nearly 370 days.

Newly signed Madison Rayne, a TNA legend oversees the administrative side of the promotion as well as competing in the ring. Thunder Rosa is the current Women's Champion but announced that she would be unable to wrestle due to an injury she suffered recently. Sereena Deeb and Leva Bates compete on AEW DARK.

#1 AEW women aged 40 - 45

It is rare for women of this age bracket to continue to battle in the squared circle. These three stars need no introductions given their experience and expansive careers.

Nyla Rose - 40

Rebel - 43

Emi Sakura - 45

Nyla Rose was associated with various independent promotions. Rebel was a household name on IMPACT Wrestling and Emi Sakura was a prominent name on the Japanese wrestling scene.

The diverse style of wrestling and age of women wrestlers has enabled them to up their ante and compete in some enthralling matches throughout their career. With Thunder Rosa surrendering her Women's Championship, it remains to be seen whether an interim champion will be crowned based on the duration of her being unable to compete.

