5 AEW superstars who are friends with AJ Styles in real life

Allen Neal Jones, better known as AJ Styles, is one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation. The Phenomenal One currently performs on WWE RAW with his personal colossus, Omos.

They have recently been in an entertaining rivalry with RK Bro. Styles' chemistry with his fellow superstars inside and outside the ring is famous, resulting in friendships that have lasted the test of time.

Let’s look at such friendships that AJ Styles has formed and nurtured with 5 AEW superstars in real life.

#5 Doc Gallows, formerly known as Luke Gallows - Friends with AJ Styles since their Bullet Club days

AJ Styles and Gallows go way back as teammates at the Bullet Club of NJPW. In WWE, they formed the famous stable, The O.C. (Original Club), together with Karl Anderson.

Over time, their professional bond culminated in a strong friendship, with Styles considering the two as brothers. Even when Styles asked them to stay in the WWE despite Gallows and Anderson's decision to move out, Doc had no hard feelings.

However, Styles had no idea about the duo's impending release. In an interview on WrestleTalk in The D with Martez Ale and Jordan Garber, Gallows said:

"We ended up getting released when the pandemic hit, but I couldn't blame him for that, he couldn't see the future. He just wanted to do what was best for his friend and that was to convince us to stay and we ended up staying but nobody forced us to do anything and the end of the day we made that decision right or wrong so there is no hard feelings there at all and AJ called me after 20 minutes when it was online and we talked and I told him what I am telling you guys now," said Gallows.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



I fucking love it, such a dope swerve. I think Bucks vs. Good Brothers at a Revolution could be crazy 👀



#AEWDynamite Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows in an AEW ring.I fucking love it, such a dope swerve. I think Bucks vs. Good Brothers at a Revolution could be crazy 👀 Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows in an AEW ring.



I fucking love it, such a dope swerve. I think Bucks vs. Good Brothers at a Revolution could be crazy 👀



#AEWDynamite https://t.co/BB3x9rkDCL

AJ Styles was deeply hurt after his friends' ill-fated release from WWE. It is evident he misses them and hopes to be reunited with his buddies soon.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy