Former AEW champion tweets out in support of Johnny Depp's win over Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard was the biggest televised celebrity lawsuit in a long time. AEW's Britt Baker shared her support for Depp via Twitter moments after the verdict was announced.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation in a trial that began on April 11, 2022. The two stars were only married for two years, but shortly after their divorce, things went down south. Depp would eventually sue Heard after the latter made abuse allegations and the press got involved.

Britt Baker shared her support for Johnny Depp with a hashtag and a photo of herself wearing some Jack Sparrow merchandise.

"#JusticeForJohhnyDepp" - Britt Baker tweeted.

Max Caster also notably took a dig at Amber Heard during his pre-match diss against CM Punk and FTR on this week's Dynamite.

Fans were mainly supportive of Baker's stance on the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard verdict

The trial itself seems to have had overwhelming support towards Depp via social media, and some fans were happy to see the former AEW Women's Champion support the Hollywood star.

"I knew it! haha.. love it! JUSTICE SERVED" - @mellissax1125 tweeted.

Other fans, however, were not happy with Baker's post. They cited that the star does not care about "women's issues."

"Perfect example that woman don’t care about women issues or dmv anything about women the top women star in aew just flip the bird to all women congrats" - @231000 tweeted.

Additionally, a few fans were impartial, noting that the trial did nothing for either Heard or Depp. However, they were hopeful that the two would become better human beings.

"Ultimately, there were no winners. 2 people that never should have hooked up or been together. As toxic a relationship that there could be between two people. Abuse is abuse and I don't condone any of it by either of them. Hope they learn from this and become better human beings." - @rbpittsteel tweeted.

So far, no other AEW star has openly shown support or reacted negatively to the verdict. It will be interesting to see which other performers give their take on the situation moving forward.

