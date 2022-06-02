Create
Former AEW champion tweets out in support of Johnny Depp's win over Amber Heard

Depp versus Heard was one of the biggest celebrity lawsuits
Faden Cloete
Modified Jun 02, 2022 05:06 PM IST

Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard was the biggest televised celebrity lawsuit in a long time. AEW's Britt Baker shared her support for Depp via Twitter moments after the verdict was announced.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation in a trial that began on April 11, 2022. The two stars were only married for two years, but shortly after their divorce, things went down south. Depp would eventually sue Heard after the latter made abuse allegations and the press got involved.

Britt Baker shared her support for Johnny Depp with a hashtag and a photo of herself wearing some Jack Sparrow merchandise.

"#JusticeForJohhnyDepp" - Britt Baker tweeted.
#JusticeForJohhnyDepp 🏴‍☠️🖤 https://t.co/mHrfFkulF5

Max Caster also notably took a dig at Amber Heard during his pre-match diss against CM Punk and FTR on this week's Dynamite.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Fans were mainly supportive of Baker's stance on the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard verdict

The trial itself seems to have had overwhelming support towards Depp via social media, and some fans were happy to see the former AEW Women's Champion support the Hollywood star.

"I knew it! haha.. love it! JUSTICE SERVED" - @mellissax1125 tweeted.
@RealBrittBaker @AEW I knew it! haha.. love it! JUSTICE SERVED 🖤

Other fans, however, were not happy with Baker's post. They cited that the star does not care about "women's issues."

"Perfect example that woman don’t care about women issues or dmv anything about women the top women star in aew just flip the bird to all women congrats" - @231000 tweeted.

@RealBrittBaker @AEW Perfect example that woman don’t care about women issues or dmv anything about women the top women star in aew just flip the bird to all women congrats

Additionally, a few fans were impartial, noting that the trial did nothing for either Heard or Depp. However, they were hopeful that the two would become better human beings.

"Ultimately, there were no winners. 2 people that never should have hooked up or been together. As toxic a relationship that there could be between two people. Abuse is abuse and I don't condone any of it by either of them. Hope they learn from this and become better human beings." - @rbpittsteel tweeted.

@RealBrittBaker @AEW Ultimately, there were no winners. 2 people that never should have hooked up or been together. As toxic a relationship that there could be between two people. Abuse is abuse and I don't condone any of it by either of them. Hope they learn from this and become better human beings.

So far, no other AEW star has openly shown support or reacted negatively to the verdict. It will be interesting to see which other performers give their take on the situation moving forward.

