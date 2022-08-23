Popular female AEW star shares an emotional tweet on the two-year anniversary Brodie Lee's TNT title win

Popular AEW star Anna Jay took to Twitter to share one of her favorite moments in the promotion's history on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of Brodie Lee's TNT title victory.

Anna is currently a part of the faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society. She was previously under Brodie's leadership in the stable Dark Order. Lee was hospitalized for an undisclosed lung issue in October 2020. The former WWE star tragically passed away on December 26 that year. The official cause of death was later identified as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

A user on the social media platform shared a video of Brodie Lee defeating Cody Rhodes in three minutes and ten seconds to win the AEW TNT Championship on an episode of Dynamite. During the segment, Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes came out to defend her husband but was laid out by Anna Jay with a chokehold.

Jay was quick to take note of the post and retweeted it from her official account. She mentioned that the moment still holds a special place in her heart. Here is what she wrote:

"I will never forget this moment. This meant so much to me, and still does."

You can check out the tweet below:

Anna Jay @annajay___ Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Brodie Lee defeated Cody Rhodes in 3 minutes 10 seconds to win the AEW TNT Championship on Dynamite!



Anna Jay speaks about her experience of working with Brodie Lee

The female star was brought into the Dark Order faction in 2020 and was handed the number 99.

Jay spoke at a recent GalaxyCon event about Brodie and revealed that the former WWE star was completely the opposite in real-life as opposed to his on-screen character.

"It was an honor, first off, to work with him, I would definitely say a lot of you have probably seen some of our favorite moments on BTE. That definitely made us closer as a group, as a whole, especially with him. He's so intimidating looking and then you see him doing those things and it just makes you relate to him. So, not only was he super talented in the ring, but also hilarious and such a nice person." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Though Jay is not a part of the Dark Order, the faction vowed to continue for their leader Brodie Lee. Do you think she should join the faction again? Sound off in the comments section below!

