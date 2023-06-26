Are current AEW stars ripping off Triple H? Twitter thinks so

AEW's Austin and Colten Gunn have had an incredible 2023 so far. Though they don't hold gold now, they did manage to take the belts off of FTR in February before dropping them back to Cash and Dax in April. They have been in sensational form and even managed to defeat CM Punk's team on the latest episode of Collision.

After ditching their father, Billy Gunn, earlier in 2022, The Gunns have been on a meteoric rise, including a new entrance in recent months. However, the former AEW Tag Team Champions may have caught the ire of some WWE fans with this change.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful This entrance has really added to The Gunns



Fightful Wrestling shared a recent entrance from The Gunns on Twitter, showing the duo spitting water in the spotlight to mimic smoking revolvers. Many AEW fans praised it, claiming that Austin and Colten "get it." Though, others consider it a ripoff of Triple H and even Shawn Michaels. One fan even went on to state that what they were doing wasn't "revolutionary."

🃏ɿɘʞoႱoʜɔʏꙅꟼɘʜT🃏 @thepsychojoker @Fightful One is dressed like discount shawn Michaels and they both are spitting out water like Triple H with lighting on them spinning a camera around. Be more impressive if they worked on the in ring performances.. it's better than what they had before but damn. This ain't revolutionary @Fightful One is dressed like discount shawn Michaels and they both are spitting out water like Triple H with lighting on them spinning a camera around. Be more impressive if they worked on the in ring performances.. it's better than what they had before but damn. This ain't revolutionary

The Game was quite the showman during his time in the ring, and many fans associate several items with him. Sledgehammers, denim on leather, and even a bottle of water can kickstart a Motörhead song in a fan's mind.

For now, it seems to be more inspired by their father's tag team, The Smoking Gunns. Though if the boys start wearing denim on leather and hanging out with Ric Flair, we can revisit this topic.

The Gunns joined Bullet Club Gold on AEW Collision

Though Austin and Colten Gunn are without gold, that's not stopping them from making big career moves. The duo teamed up with Jay White and Juice Robinson on AEW Collision to take on the team of CM Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks.

In what was a back-and-forth fight, the team of White, Robinson and The Gunns managed to pick up the win, handing Punk his first loss since returning to the company after a ten-month absence.

After picking up the win, Jay and Juice tossed up the Bullet Club Gold guns, with Austin and Colten joining in. It looks like The Gunn Club has a brand new meaning, as The Gunns are Bullet Club. It remains to be seen how the team will shape up in the near future.

Do you think The Gunns are ripping off Triple H, or is it an homage to their father's career? Let us know in the comments section below!

