"Ask her. She's the one kissing him" - When Miro got honest about Lana kissing a 9-time champion

Miro (fka Rusev) got candid while talking about the onscreen kissing and intimacy between his wife, Lana, and his former WWE rival Bobby Lashley.

Miro managed to establish himself as a prominent wrestler throughout the span of his career. Over the course of his career, the former United States champion has had many memorable feuds and moments.

One such feud that is still fresh in fans' minds was between Rusev and Bobby Lashley during his time in the WWE back in 2019. Interestingly, his real-life wife, Lana, was also involved in the storyline where she was cheating on him.

During the feud, Lana also portrayed some kissing and intimate scenes on screen with Lashley to enhance the rivalry between her husband and Lashley. After the culmination of the infamous feud, Rusev also disclosed his reactions to his wife kissing another man while talking to Chris Van Vliet.

"That's a question that you need to ask her and him because I wasn't kissing him. It's their choice. Well, it's not their choice that's what they were told. To use real aggressive kissing. Was it good to watch? No I never watched it. But at the same time I understand it's a work. We're actors. But the question that you just asked is one that people always ask me and every time I respond the same way 'Ask her. She's the one kissing him. Ask him. He's married, he's got kids, they gotta watch the show.' Ask them, don't worry about me."

Miro made his AEW return on the debut episode of Collision

Last month on the first-ever episode of AEW's new Saturday show, Collision, Miro made his long-awaited return to the squared circle. He also received a great reaction from the crowd in Chicago. A week later, on Collision, he made his presence felt once again.

Upon his return, the former TNT champion seems more dominant than ever. He has been decimating his opponents and steadily climbing to the top of the card with his brand-new aggression and revamped character.

While the return so far has been a breath of fresh air for the fans, it remains to be seen what AEW creatives have in store for The Redeemer, who looks to regain the spot he was on at the beginning of his career at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

