At some point Zelina Vega must ditch her WWE faction for this man

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is currently a member of the Legado del Fantasma faction on SmackDown, which she has been a part of since October 2022. But at some point, she has to leave that group and join the dark side.

The dark side being AEW's Malakai Black, leader of the House of Black and Zelina's real-life husband. Black has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2021 and has built a menacing group around him, with Brody King and Buddy Matthews being his loyal followers.

The only female member of the group at the time of writing is Julia Hart, who after months of inner conflict finally gave in to the House of Black's temptation to join them at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View in May 2022.

Julia's role would be perfect for someone like Zelina Vega, who not only has real-life connections to Malakai Black but would present a much more menacing presence than the former Varsity Blond cheerleader.

Vega is a lot more experienced in the ring, having worked for major promotions like Impact Wrestling, meaning that the House of Black would not only have a female presence with a menacing ora but a female presence who could beat someone up just as well as the male members of the group.

Zelina Vega has already showcased how well she can manage wrestlers at the highest level, with Vega proving to be a key reason why current AEW star Andrade El Idolo ended up winning the NXT Championship.

Zelina Vega and Malakai Black have been married for nearly five years

Bringing Zelina Vega into the House of Black would not only be fitting on a character basis but also on a personal level too as the current WWE Superstar and Malakai Black would be able to spend more time with each other as husband and wife.

The two tied the knot in 2018, with the news coming as a shock to some at the time given that a number of people in and out of the business didn't even know that they were an item.

Black and Vega have not crossed paths on-screen during their careers, but if the House of Black needs a new member, they could refer to the old saying, "behind every great man, there's an even better woman."

