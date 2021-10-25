Backstage injury update on Lance Archer after AEW Dynamite - Reports

Following the scary situation with Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite on Saturday night, we got an injury update from Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Archer appeared to pick-up a head injury during his match against Eddie Kingston in the first-round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

According to Meltzer, it does not look like Archer is seriously injured and he passed his concussion test. We don't yet have any update on when he will be back but he was reportedly angry backstage at the match having to end early:

Bryan Alvarez: The word we got was that he jammed his neck. He was checked out, he did not have a concussion and I guess they're going to check more stuff tomorrow.

He does not have a concussion and he was walking around backstage and from what I understand, very angry about what happened.

Dave Meltzer: The match was not supposed to end at that point. They went right to the finish, it was a cradle finish, and they still had several minutes to go. And you know, wrestlers get really upset when their planned match ends early due to an injury or any reason, especially due to an injury. I was told that he passed all his tests backstage and they're pretty sure it's not a concussion. He was checked at the moment and he did not believe he had a concussion or else they would have stopped it completely without going to a finish. They went right to a cradle and he did want to keep wrestling but Doc Sampson and everybody pretty much said go right to the finish. He was telling them he wanted to continue so that's probably why he was upset backstage.

Lance Archer faced Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite in a first-round matchup of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Midway through the match, Archer went for a top rope moonsault and looked like he had landed on his head on the way down.

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK! Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!

He rolled out of the ring and the doctor checked on him. As soon as he got back into the ring, Eddie Kingston immediately rolled up Archer to pick up the win as the the doctor checked on Archer again. Archer later took to Twitter to give an update to the AEW fans.

