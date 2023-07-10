Backstage update on CM Punk's locker room status following his return to AEW

CM Punk is possibly among the most divisive figures in the pro wrestling industry. After the events of last year’s AEW All Out, where Punk got into a physical altercation with The Elite, the former WWE Champion is seemingly seeking to mend his reputation.

According to a report from PWTorch, CM Punk has taken his role as leader of the AEW Collison locker room seriously. The report detailed how proud The Second City Saint is of his current position and how he is going the extra mile to prove to everybody that bygones are bygones.

Punk, for his part, has also been taking an active part in keeping the backstage vibe positive, according to sources close to AEW. With the infamous debacle from last year’s All Out seemingly in the rearview mirror, the higher-ups will hope that Punk can lead the company to new heights as they seek to become a legitimate competitor to WWE.

Samoa Joe puts CM Punk to sleep after Collision loss

Punk and Samoa Joe delivered an instant classic as the two veterans of the business went head to head on Collision last Saturday.

Punk had never beaten Samoa Joe before in his career, adding an extra layer of drama to their match as the pair went head-to-head in the semifinal of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

After many near falls and high-octane sequences, Punk rolled up Joe for his first-ever win over The Samoan Submission Machine. Following the match, both men appeared to put aside their hate for each other and hug it out, only for Samoa Joe to catch Punk off guard and put him to sleep.

This rivalry is seemingly far from over, and the fans can be assured that CM Punk will no doubt call out the former WWE United States Champion in the near future.

