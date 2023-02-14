Batista shouldn't be in the WWE Hall of Fame before passing the torch to this man

WWE legend Batista is almost certain to be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame at some point in his life, but it would only be right if he passed on the spiritual torch of being "The Animal" to a certain AEW star.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Wardlow, who has had a lot of comparisons to the Marvel movie star in recent years. From his slow-build turn to MJF being similar to Dave leaving Evolution in 2005 to the sheer power that both men possess, it's easy to see why they get compared.

However, Batista is a WWE lifer who was originally meant to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 before the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So why would this be so important? Simply put, it would be the ultimate sign of respect from one of the greatest performers of his generation to recognize the new version of him in the next generation.

Dave is most likely never going to step foot in an AEW ring, meaning that the only way these two can interact is if Wardlow leaves All Elite Wrestling or becomes a movie star. But if "Mr. Mayhem" wants the ultimate stamp of approval, Batista is the only man he should get it from.

Wardlow recently referenced Batista on the latest episode of Being the Elite

It seems as if Wardlow has heard about the comparisons to the former WWE Champion as he has started to reference him on The Elite's YouTube show "Being the Elite."

Wardlow was confronted by members of The Dark Order who tried to recruit him to join their group, following a number of the members either leaving the company or distancing themselves from the group.

But Wardlow says that he walks Alone. Like an Animal. Inside a pit of danger. Oh, and he's also got a new idea for his entrance with his thumbs up/down. Dark Order try to recruit Wardlow.But Wardlow says that he walks Alone. Like an Animal. Inside a pit of danger. Oh, and he's also got a new idea for his entrance with his thumbs up/down. Dark Order try to recruit Wardlow.But Wardlow says that he walks Alone. Like an Animal. Inside a pit of danger. Oh, and he's also got a new idea for his entrance with his thumbs up/down. 😭 https://t.co/QoZxCtb7bM

However, Wardlow turned down the offer by saying that, much like an animal, he walks alone, a not-so-subtle reference to "The Animal's" entrance theme "I Walk Alone" by Saliva.

He also asked for some advice on a new bid he had for his own entrance, which again led to him referencing "The Animal." However, throughout the whole scene, he only knew him as Dave Bautista the actor.

