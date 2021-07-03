Best AEW tag team matches so far in 2021

AEW has one of the best tag team divisions in the industry. Stacked from top to bottom, they have managed to build new tag teams and make them some of the best in the business, while they have also taken established tag teams and done a fantastic job with them as well.

Over 2019 and 2020, AEW had several amazing tag team matches which are unforgettable. The Parking Lot Brawl between The Best Friends and Proud & Powerful was amazing, as was the match between FTR and The Young Bucks.

In 2021, although only six months have passed, there have already been several amazing tag team matches of note. Be it between established tag teams, or new teams formed recently, AEW has readily showcased amazing tag team matches over 2021.

In this article, we will take a look at five of the best tag team matches to take place in 2021 so far. It should be noted that matches where normal tags are not taking place, such as street fights and brawls, which end in pinfalls, will be counted on this list if they are between tag teams.

#5 AEW Dynamite (March 31): Arcade Anarchy Tag Team Match – Kip Sabian and Miro vs The Best Friends

When Kip Sabian and Miro faced Orange Cassidy and Chuckie T of The Best Friends on AEW Dynamite, no one was ready for what was to come. The match was originally expected to be just another brawl. However, with the caliber of the wrestlers involved, fans should have known that they were going to get something better.

The Arcade Anarchy Match was spectacular, as the wrestlers made use of their surroundings to the best possible extent. Be it the return of Kris Statlander or Trent returning from injury, everything that happened in that match solidified the faith the higher ups in AEW have in The Best Friends.

Using the Arcade Machines as weapons and ramps, the match was perfect for The Best Friends. When Penelope Ford became too involved, Kris Statlander’s sudden emergence from a machine and assault on Ford took her out of it.

Trent returned in his mother’s car and while Miro took out all three men, he was still put through a table in the ringside area and Chuck Taylor got the win for The Best Friends by putting Kip Sabian through the stage to get the pinfall.

