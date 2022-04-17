Best and Worst of AEW Battle of The Belts II: Big title change, Satnam Singh destroys current ROH champion

AEW's Battle of the Belts II took place last night and we got another good wrestling show. It consisted of three title matches and we got one big title change on the show.

We also had Satnam Singh back on AEW television, a much more impactful appearance than his debut on Dynamite.

Here are some of the best and worst moments from Battle of the Belts II:

#4 Best/Worst: The main event delivered but the finish disappointed

The main event of AEW Battle of the Belts II saw Thunder Rosa successfully defend the Women's Championship against Nyla Rose.

The match itself delivered but the finish was not as conclusive as some fans would have liked. After dominating large parts of the match, Rose got pinned after Rosa rolled her up.

Seeing that this was Thunder Rosa's first title defense, a more decisive finish may have been better.

#3 Best: Satnam Singh impressed

After the ROH World Championship match ended, Jay Lethal's music hit and he came down to the ring along with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

The latter's debut on Dynamite was considered disappointing by some fans, mostly because of the lights out reveal, but the company did a good job building up Singh at Battle of the Belts II. He hit The Boys with a double chokeslam at ringside before heading inside the ring and going after Jonathan Gresham.

Satnam Singh seems to be a great choice to be Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt's bodyguard. Not only can he add muscle to the duo, Lethal and Dutt will be two fantastic teachers for Singh. He can learn a lot from the decades of experience Lethal and Dutt have.

#2 Worst: No buildup for the Ring of Honor World Championship match

The Ring of Honor World Championship match at Battle of the Belts II between Jonathan Gresham and Dalton Castle delivered, but the disappointing part was the build-up. The bout wasn't really promoted much in the build-up on AEW television and seemed like a last-minute addition to the card.

However, Gresham and Castle put on a fantastic match and the fans were into this match from the beginning. The future seems bright for ROH and it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan incorporates the promotion's stars on AEW television going forward.

#1 Best: Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky had an excellent title match at AEW Battle of the Belts II

AEW Battle of the Belts II started off with what turned out to be the best match on the card. Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara tore the house down before a distraction from ringside cost Sky the bout.

Guevara showed us once again why he's considered one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling as he won his third TNT Championship. The Spanish God and Tay Conti also seem to be on the cusp of a heel turn now, and the company needs to capitalize on this as soon as possible.

