Best and Worst of AEW Double or Nothing: Former WWE stars debut, CM Punk wins first world title in 9 years

AEW Double or Nothing did not disappoint and featured CM Punk winning his first world title in nine years. There were multiple title matches on the card, as well as the much-spoken-about match between MJF and Wardlow. After all the rumors of the weekend, the bout ended up kicking off the show.

We also had a number of debuts at AEW Double or Nothing, including former WWE star Ember Moon as well as former ROH World Champion Rush. Let's head straight to some of the best and worst moments from last night's show.

#3 Best: Multiple debuts

AEW Double or Nothing featured a number of big debuts. First off was Stokely Hathaway, the former Malcolm Bivens from NXT, who aligned himself with Jade Cargill.

Ember Moon, another former WWE star, made her debut moments later. Last up was Rush, who joined his brother, Andrade, after the latter called the AFO a joke and stressed on the need to reorganize.

#2 Best: Anarchy In The Arena

One of the most anticipated matches on the card was the Anarchy In The Arena match, pitting the Jericho Appreciation Society against Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

The whole bout was a car crash of the best possible kind. It started at a breakneck speed with music playing for the first quarter of the match until Chris Jericho destroyed the soundboard.

There was definitely a lot of bloodshed during the clash as the two teams beat the daylight out of each other. The finish was also brutal, with Jericho locking in the Liontamer on Danielson while Jake Hager had the ringropes hooked onto his neck.

#1 Worst: MJF getting squashed

MJF vs. Wardlow was one of the most anticipated matches for Double or Nothing. There were rumors of The Salt of the Earth no-showing the pay-per-view after he didn't show up for the AEW Fan Fest.

Despite the rumors, the match ended up taking place, and MJF got destroyed by Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem hit his former leader with 10 powerbombs and squashed him. We don't know whether this had to do anything with the rumors of MJF and All Elite Wrestling being at odds over his contract.

However, that bout would have been a whole lot better if MJF had atleast gotten some offense in, maybe getting Shawn Spears to act as a backup.

#1 Best: CM Punk crowned the new AEW World Champion

While Hangman Page had a pretty good run as AEW World Champion, not to mention his fantastic run-up to winning the title from Kenny Omega, it felt like the right time for CM Punk to win the title.

This was Punk's first world title win in nine years, and one just needed to look at The Straight Edge Superstar after the match to see how much this meant to him.

CM Punk has been at the top of his game since his return to pro wrestling with All Elite Wrestling last year. One of the best to do it in modern times, he can help take the company to the next level.

