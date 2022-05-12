Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Blockbuster main event, CM Punk confronts Hangman Page, Wardlow to face former WWE star inside a steel cage

This week, we got one of the best episodes of AEW Dynamite of the year. Apart from a blockbuster main event between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin, we also had a contract signing segment between MJF and Wardlow as well as CM Punk facing John Silver and a whole lot more.

With a lot of segments and matches to choose from, let's jump into some of the best and worst moments from last night's show.

#4 Best: Danhausen's in-ring debut

Danhausen finally made his in-ring AEW debut and this came as a surprise. Tony Nese finished him off in a matter of seconds before Mark Sterling took the mic and cut the perfect promo.

Nese's grievances feel legitimate and has helped ground this feud in a base of reality. Hook came out to chase Nese and Sterling off, setting up a tag match for the Double or Nothing pre-show.

#3 Best: CM Punk beat John Silver with the AEW Champion's finisher

The finish of CM Punk versus John Silver was booked perfectly. As Silver was getting to his feet, Punk went to the apron and hit Hangman Page's finisher, the Buckshot Lariat, to beat the AEW Champion's close friend.

Page wasn't amused and made his way down to the ring from commentary to confront Punk, who had a mic in his hand by this point. The Straight Edge Superstar said he would destroy Hangman Page at Double or Nothing.

#2 Best: MJF and Wardlow's contract signing segment

The Long Island crowd was firmly behind hometown hero MJF tonight. The atmosphere was almost surreal as he laid down his stipulation for Double or Nothing.

Wardlow will first have to face Shawn Spears inside a steel cage, with MJF as the guest referee. If the former Pinnacle member loses, he won't get his match against The Salt of the Earth at Double or Nothing and will never be able to sign an AEW contract.

The segment really picked up when security went to handcuff Mr. Mayhem and he tore through them. He then took out Spears and was about to powerbomb MJF when Mark Sterling came to the hometown hero's rescue. For his troubles, Sterling was powerbombed through a table.

#1 Worst: No Scorpio Sky

Scorpio Sky has been featured on and off on Dynamite in recent weeks, but he needs to be on AEW's flagship show more often. As TNT Champion, he holds one of the top titles in the promotion and there hasn't really been a lot of build for his match against Kazarian on the Wednesday night show.

We got a segment on Rampage, and a short backstage interaction between Kazarian and Sammy Guevara backstage tonight. But a match between two people who have as much history together as Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian deserved a bigger and better build.

#1 Best: Incredible main event between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin

Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with Jeff Hardy winning the match, no one can deny that the match itself was a spectacle. Darby Allin is known for throwing caution to the wind during his matches but it felt like he took it to the next level tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Fans were left gasping during the spot where Allin launched himself off the ladder and into Hardy before both of them crashed through the set up chairs. The Charismatic Enigma's missed Swanton Bomb onto the steel steps was another astonishing moment.

Both these men left everything in the ring and gave us one of the best AEW Dynamtite matches of the year.

Edited by Kaushik Das