Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts - Former champion turns heel, Top star thrown off cage, First feud teased for Claudio Castagnoli (f.k.a. Cesaro in WWE)

Welcome to the "Best and Worst" of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts. The show featured five matches, and most of them delivered.

The night's main event saw Jericho Appreciation Society take on Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in a brutal match. We also had a shocking heel turn from a former champion and more.

So without further ado, let's look at the best and worst from AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

#3. Best: Christian Cage's promo and Luchasaurus' heel turn on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage appeared in an interview with Tony Schiavone on this week's Dynamite. He said that he was asked by upper management to apologize for his comments about Jungle Boy's father last week.

However, Captain Charisma crossed the line once again and took shots at the young star's family. Cage then introduced a menacing-looking Luchasaurus, who came out with a black mask and then squashed Serpentico.

It was a great segment that further enhanced Christian Cage's heel turn and, at the same time, built more sympathy for Jungle Boy. His former mentor and Luchasaurus have betrayed him, and it will be an uphill task for the 25-year-old to overcome the duo.

Also, Luchasaurus moving over to the dark side will enable him to embark on a singles run as a monster heel, which has been long overdue.

#2. Worst: Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey on AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Leila Grey on Wednesday night's show. It was a short encounter that really didn't benefit anyone involved.

Post-match, Cargill and Stokely Hathaway berated the women's locker room. Athena and Kris Statlander came down to the ring to attack Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan, but Grey attacked the former WWE Superstar out of nowhere.

It was a convoluted segment overall. All Elite Wrestling needs to book Athena against Cargill for the TBS Championship before she loses all her momentum in the company.

#1. Best: The Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite

Without a doubt, this was the match of the night. It was action-packed from start to finish, and there were some amazing spots. At one point, Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager came face-to-face, with loud "We The People" chants from the crowd.

Once Jon Moxley entered the match, the level of violence went up a few notches. He used a fork on Daniel Garcia's forehead to bust him open. The Purveyor of Violence then dropped Angelo Parker on top of broken glass shards. He also drove wooden skewers into Matt Menard's head.

Towards the end, Chris Jericho climbed up the cage, and Eddie Kingston followed him. Sammy Guevara followed and got thrown from the top of the steel structure by Kingston. Eventually, Castagnoli won the bout for his team by making Menard submit.

After the match, AEW seemingly teased a feud between Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston. They have a history together, and it will be very interesting to see how the company books a storyline between the two.

The only downside to this encounter is the injury to Santana, and the already injury-hit All Elite Wrestling roster is now even thinner.

