Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: 18-match winning streak ends; ex-WWE star returns; debuting star saves Malakai Black

Tonight's AEW Dynamite exceeded everybody's expectations and put on an enthralling two-hour show. Despite an underwhelming match card, the company successfully engaged the audience by swerving with a collective display of big surprises and returns.

The company also kickstarted a steady build towards the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view in early March. Now, shifting our focus to this week's episode, a few outcomes and storyline progressions felt questionable. With that said, we'll now be discussing positive and negative takeaways from the show.

If you dissent from any of the opinions below, feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comment section.

#5 Best/Worst: Wardlow's hot winning streak came to an end on AEW Dynamite

One of the most significant highlights from this week's show was the first-time-ever clash between Wardlow and CM Punk. It initially felt like a one-sided affair, as Mr. Mayhem annihilated The Straight Edge Superstar by delivering multiple "Powerbomb Symphony."

Punk took the beating of a lifetime, becoming almost lifeless. Wardlow could have easily pinned the former WWE Superstar had MJF not intervened to stop the pinfall count and ordered his henchmen to continue beating his opponent. The decision backfired as Punk picked up a quick roll-up victory.

It was evident that the company would protect both these men, especially CM Punk. Though Wardlow turned into a star overnight, his 18 matches winning streak ended.

From a storyline perspective, it served well because Mr. Mayhem even teased turning on Friedman and will eventually do so at some point. The company, however, could have booked a disqualification finish to the bout, which wouldn't have halted Wardlow's momentum.

Regardless, Punk will now face Shawn Spears next week. It is becoming clear that AEW plans on saving MJF vs. CM Punk for Revolution pay-per-view in a few months from now.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy