Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite (July 26, 2023):  Adam Cole gets title shot? CM Punk called out, and more

AEW Dynamite spilled with action as the BCC found new rivals. MJF and Adam Cole's relationship is further solidified with them being on the same page for their feud next week.

Below is the list of a few of the best and worst events that took place on Dynamite:

#5. Best: Jack Perry's promo and threatening Jerry Lynn

Jerry Lynn and Jack Perry, amidst their confrontation on Dynamite

Jack Perry appeared on Dynamite wearing a black t-shirt and orange shorts. Some fans cited he was indirectly taking a shot at Taz by wearing his colors. Perry reflected on his match against Hook, adding that he made the FTW Championship more relevant post his win.

His promo was interrupted by Jerry Lynn, who told him off for running his mouth. In a heated exchange, the AEW star challenged the ECW legend that he could beat him next week.

The intensity of the promo showcased Perry's extent to which he will go as the bad guy. While Lynn was attempting to take the FTW Champion down a notch, his comeback did not match his expectations.

Hopefully, the 26-year-old continues his heel run, and it prolongs his rivalry with Hook.

#4. Worst: Jon Moxley's assault on Orange Cassidy

Jon Moxley attacked Orange Cassidy following his title bout on Dynamite

Jon Moxley's unpredictability inside the ring leaves fans on the edge of their seats. He went after Orange Cassidy this week on Dynamite following his title defense. It was a sudden and unexpected move by the BCC member since they were feuding with The Elite.

Later, as the show progressed, The Blackpool Combat Club was involved in a full-fledged brawl with Best Friends. The lack of a storyline for Moxley to go after Cassidy or the factions to clash seems baseless.

While AEW is looking for The Blackpool Combat Club to be done with their rivalry with The Elite and a new feud on the horizon, the manner of going about it is rendered useless.

#3. Best: MJF's promo, taking a shot at CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

MJF has not forgotten about his former rival, CM Punk, as he continues to take shots

The AEW Champion took a shot at FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in the most MJF way possible. He cited that the tag team champions were too blinded by CM Punk to make any decision.

MJF has a long-standing rivalry with Punk which dates back to 2021. Last year, the Salt of the Earth returned at All Out and confronted the then-champion. However, their plans were thwarted after the infamous brawl out. There was no mention of CM Punk on AEW television until earlier this year when MJF reflected on his match with him, citing it to be one of his top matches.

While the two stars are on separate brands, another clash seems like a long time coming, given their history.

#2. Worst: MJF giving Adam Cole a title shot during their good run together

MJF extended a title shot to Adam Cole on Dynamite

Their unlikely alliance initially garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world. Despite this, their bromance elevated, and soon the duo topped AEW merch sales.

Last week, following their win in the Tag Team Eliminator Tournament, Adam Cole teased he was still vying for the AEW World Championship. On the latest edition of Dynamite, Cole stated his interest in winning gold, and MJF had no cause for concern about his title as he was more focused on their friendship.

MJF responded that despite the outcome of their tag team match, he was willing to give Adam Cole a shot for his championship. This might result in the conclusion of their unique alliance, it appears too soon for AEW to tease a break-up of one of their popular tag teams.

#1. Best: Women's division seemingly picking up with Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie's match

Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie on Dynamite

Wrestling fans cited their disappointment after the women's match featuring Britt Baker last week. This was owing to limited television time and their disinterest in the former women's champion's bouts.

This week, Taya Valkyrie and Britt Baker clashed in a match where they put their best foot forward to omit the events and backlash from the previous week. The AEW women's division had seemingly witnessed a lull period with The Outcasts taking over and dominating the division. Their effort and engagement with fans seemed to mellow down in the past few weeks.

Baker and Valkyrie's attempt to regain momentum for the women's division was not in vain. However, fans spotted a 'book the women's division better' following their match on Dynamite. It seemed a good way to pick up the pace from previous weeks.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here