Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Mistake with Danhausen, Tony Khan makes a massive announcement

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a coffin bout, a CM Punk match, the return of Dr. Britt Baker, as well as a huge announcement from Tony Khan.

Overall, it was another good episode of Dynamite and Khan's announcement could have some major implications going forward. Let's head straight to the best and worst moments from last night's show.

#3 Best: CM Punk and Dustin Rhodes had a match to remember

Dustin Rhodes has had some incredible matches during his AEW career and his match against CM Punk has to be up there with the very best he's had in the promotion.

Punk and Rhodes had the fans into the bout throughout, with dueling chants urging both men on. The Straight Edge Superstar ended up winning the match with a roll-up but there wasn't really a 'loser' here. A great way to kick off the show.

#2 Worst: AEW's booking of Danhausen

All Elite Wrestling's booking of Danhausen has been strange to say the least. Not only has the company failed to explain who he is to fans who don't know him, he hasn't even said his catchphrase on television yet.

In recent weeks, Danhausen has been trying to 'curse' Hook and will now wrestle his first AEW match against the latter, which he will undoubtedly lose to The Handsome Devil.

The promotion should have given Danhausen the chance to pick up a few wins before putting Hook over. If fans don't get who he is, him putting Hook over will obviously mean less.

#2 Best: AEW-NJPW supershow announced

Tony Khan was on Dynamite to make a major announcement and he had NJPW President Takami Ohbari with him.

Some fans had an idea of what Khan was going to announce and were not disappointed when he confirmed that we will get our first AEW-NJPW Supershow 'Forbidden Door' later this year.

#1 Worst: Jay White's Dynamite appearance felt wasted

Staying with the announcement Tony Khan made on Dynamite, while the announcement itself was a big deal, the way it was delivered felt a little strange. Especially with Jay White coming out and just cutting a short and lackluster promo.

It would be best if AEW treats appearances by major New Japan stars like White as a special occasion instead. Bringing him out during this announcement felt unnecessary.

So far, Jay White hasn't done much on All Elite Wrestling television and his only match was on Rampage in February. Seeing as the show's ratings have been on the decline, a large chunk of viewers may not have even watched that bout.

#1 Best: The main event delivered

All Elite Wrestling gave us another top-quality main event this week as Darby Allin faced Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match. Sting also got involved during the bout, chasing off Marc Quen and The Blade, while also hitting a dive onto the heels at one point.

Andrade and Allin put on a pay-per-view quality match with neither man backing down. Although the former lost, this was probably his best match in the company so far. The bout ended with Darby Allin putting Andrade El Idolo in the coffin despite attempted interference by Jose the assistant.

Edited by Kaushik Das