Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: MJF cuts legendary promo, Former WWE star returns, Potential mistake with Wardlow?

This week's AEW was the promotion's California debut, and the show didn't disappoint. Before we go into the best and worst, there has to be an honorable mention for new AEW Champion CM Punk, who was in action alongside FTR, picking up a win against Gunn Club and Max Caster.

After the match, Punk called out his opponent for Forbidden Door, and it turned out to be The Ace of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

#4. Best: Miro's AEW return

Miro returned on AEW Dynamite, answering Johnny Elite's open challenge. Miro looked in fantastic shape, returning to AEW TV for the first time in over seven months. The Redeemer looked dominant. The bout was almost a glorified squash match, which was the right decision. It put Miro over strong. Johnny Elite did get some offense in, but Miro never looked like losing.

#3. Best: Great women's tag match

Days after winning the women's Owen Hart Cup, Britt Baker was in action on AEW Dynamite, joining Jamie Hayter to take on Ruby Soho & Toni Storm. Neither team held back, and this match went back and forth from beginning to end. Fans were into the match throughout as both teams escalated their offense to try and get the win. It got 'this is awesome' chants at one point. Hayter was particularly impressive. After their team lost the match, she took out both Soho & Storm with brutal shots from Baker's Owen Hart Cup belt.

#2. Best: Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia delivered a fantastic main event

Fans were hot as both men made their way down to the ring. Their enthusiasm stayed till the end. Daniel Garcia never backs down and didn't on this occasion either. Garcia took Moxley through the wringer, sending the former AEW World Champion crashing into the steel steps at one point. Moxley hit back as hard as he got, with a release suplex onto the steps, which looked brutal. Chris Jericho tried to get involved when he saw Garcia in trouble, but Eddie Kingston came out and stopped him in his tracks. Mox then hit The Paradigm Shift, winning the match with the Bulldog Choke.

#1. Worst: Wardlow back to square one?

Wardlow won the biggest match of his life at Double or Nothing, squashing his former boss MJF to earn an AEW contract. However, things seemed to be back to square one for Wardlow as he won another squash match against JD Drake. Fans expected AEW to have big plans for Wardlow after Double or Nothing, but maybe they want to wait a few weeks before launching the big man into his next storyline.

#1. Best: MJF stole the show with the promo of a lifetime

MJF cut an incredible promo on Dynamite, calling out Tony Khan and AEW. He railed Khan for not paying him what he deserves despite repeatedly signing ex-WWE talent who aren't good enough to lace his boots. Before this, MJF even mentioned the Warner/Discovery merger, knowing that executives were present at the show that night. Although fans started off booing MJF, he had them on their feet by the end. In a brilliant moment, MJF asked Khan if he'd be more favorable to him if he were an ex-WWE star, hinting at wanting to leave the company. He then made things clear by outright asking Khan to fire him before his mic was cut off.

MJF's pipebomb on Tony Khan and AEW had it all, just like CM Punk's legendary pipebomb on WWE. It'll be interesting to see where AEW goes with MJF, but a possible showdown with Punk at All Out could be on the cards. During the break after the MJF segment, Punk came and chased him out of the arena.

