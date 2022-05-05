Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Wardlow destroys former WWE star, Dream match teased

AEW Dynamite was pretty loaded this week as we continue the build towards Double or Nothing 2022.

This week's show featured a number of fantastic matches, including Jeff Hardy taking on Bobby Fish, Wardlow facing former WWE star W. Morrissey, as well as an ROH Women's title match between Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Martinez.

With a lot of segments and matches to choose from, let's jump into some of the best and worst moments from last night's show.

#3 Best: Incredible promo by AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Hangman Page was on Dynamite this week to answer CM Punk's challenge from last week. He cut an incredible promo and did a fantastic job in the face of 'CM Punk' chants from the audience.

Page promised to destroy and embarrass Punk, and his promo was right on the edge of being a heel one. He showed fire throughout the segment and it only helped hype their upcoming title match even more.

#2 Best: The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys teased

We got Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in singles action on Dynamite in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Cup. The Charismatic Enigma won the match with his trademark Swanton Bomb, but the real talking point was a short interaction after the bout between The Hardys and The Young Bucks.

The two teams have faced each before, but we may have just gotten the tease for their first-ever match on AEW television. All Elite Wrestling is known for its loaded tag team division and The Hardys versus The Young Bucks is definitely a marquee matchup.

#1 Worst: No Scorpio Sky

Scorpio Sky became a two-time TNT Champion last week on AEW Dynamite, beating Sammy Guevara in an incredible ladder match to reclaim the title. However, he hasn't been featured since.

He wasn't on Rampage last week, nor was he on Dynamite tonight. This is something we've noticed happens occasionally where an AEW star misses a couple of weeks of television despite being in a major angle before that.

While this is done because of the large roster, featuring Sky on the main show in a short promo or a title celebration could have been the way to go.

#1 Best: Wardlow is a star

Wardlow faced IMPACT Wrestling's W. Morrissey on AEW Dynamite and he impressed once again. Mr. Mayhem is a star and that's evident from the reactions he gets and the way he carries himself.

He made short work of Morrissey and even hit the big man with one of his patented powerbombs which lit up the fans in attendance. After the match, MJF sent his security to restrain Wardlow but he cleared the house without breaking into a sweat.

The Salt of the Earth finally gave Wardlow what he wanted, a match against him. The former Pinnacle member will now have a chance to break free from the contract he signed with MJF if he manages to beat the latter.

We will now get a contract signing for this bout which will take place in MJF's hometown of Long Island, NY.

