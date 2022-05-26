Best and worst of AEW Dynamite: Wardlow destroys Shawn Spears inside a steel cage, Surprising loss for former WWE star

This week's AEW Dynamite was the go-home edition before Double or Nothing. It featured a number of huge match-ups, including two semi-final matches of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, as well as the steel cage match between Shawn Spears and Wardlow.

Let's head straight to the best and worst moments from last night's show.

#2 Worst: Scorpio Sky was only featured in a backstage segment

Tune in NOW to Seems we have a new TNT Belt to be presented to TNT Champion @scorpiosky this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Seems we have a new TNT Belt to be presented to TNT Champion @scorpiosky this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/V50rZ9Xx0s

The TNT Title has been a major part of AEW programming, but in recent weeks, Scorpio Sky hasn't been a prominent part of Dynamite. He was briefly on the show last week when Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara destroyed his title belt.

This week, he was backstage with Dan Lambert and Ethan Page. Lambert announced that he will be introducing a new TNT Title belt on AEW Rampage later this week.

The main issue with this is that All Elite Wrestling should have done the new belt reveal on Dynamite, especially the go-home ahead of a major pay-per-view, instead of on Rampage. Especially this week since the air time of the show is still a little uncertain because of the NBA.

#2 Best: Good build for the AEW World Championship match

We got an in-ring face-off between CM Punk and Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite last night, hosted by Tony Schiavone. The company has handled this feud perfectly so far, leading to what is one of the most unpredictable world title matches so far.

The segment on Dynamite was no exception as Punk got inside Page's head, eventually goading the world champion to lose his cool and strike him across the jaw. Hangman Page immediately looked like he knew he had fallen for CM Punk's trap and walked to the back, clearly unhappy with himself for losing his cool.

#1 Worst: Wrong winner in Owen Hart Cup semis?

Dr. Britt Baker faced former WWE star Toni Storm in the first semi-final of the Women's Owen Hart Cup. Baker, a former AEW Women's Champion, ended up winning the match.

It came as a surprise, not because of Britt Baker's caliber as a wrestler as she is one of the best in the women's division, but because fans expected Storm to get a push, and she was one of the favorites to win the tournament.

#1 Best: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears did not disappoint

The opening match of AEW Dynamite was the much-hyped steel cage match between Wardlow and Shawn Spears, with MJF as the special guest referee. Mr. Mayhem needed to win this one to get his bout against The Salt of the Earth at Double or Nothing.

Despite the odds being well and truly being stacked against him, the big man pulled it off with a little help from Spears, who accidentally took MJF out with a steel chair. There was one incredible moment early on in the match where Wardlow broke free from his handcuffs after MJF refused to release him.

Until Shawn Spears took MJF out by mistake, the latter was doing his best to help him win the match, including a low blow from behind. After The Salt of the Earth was taken out, there was only going to be one winner.

A powerbomb symphony was more than enough to put Spears away, booking Wardlow a match against MJF at Double or Nothing this Sunday.

