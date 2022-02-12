Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Big mistake with Hook's undefeated streak; Britt Baker's Revolution opponent confirmed?

Tonight's AEW Rampage turned out to be yet another captivating hour of wrestling content on Friday night. As many as four matches went down this week, allowing some to settle ongoing storyline beef, while others booked to set up future feuds for Revolution next month.

The company also announced an action-packed match card for Dynamite next week. With that said, let's quickly dive into the positive and negative takeaways from the show.

#3 Worst: Hook's series of victories against underwhelming opponents

There's no doubt that Hook has been on a meteoric rise since making his in-ring debut in late 2021. Tonight, he defeated Blake Li in a singles match, which marked yet another comprehensive win for The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil en route to an undefeated run.

But what's the endgame of these victories? It is evident that Tony Khan has protected the WWE legend's son heavily on the roster. However, constant victories over a string of underwhelming opponents may not do him a favor in the longer run.

He needs to be put against a well-established star or in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, which would allow him to become a breakout star. Either way, Hook is red hot right now, and the company must capitalize on his momentum.

#2 Best: Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker could clash at Revolution this year

Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa appear to be on a collision course again in AEW programming. The women's champion competed in a non-title match tonight, defeating Robyn Renegade in a short yet exciting contest.

However, the aftermath became a notable talking point. After AEW's resident dentist applied a lockjaw on the Renegades in the post-match, Rosa came out to annihilate her old rival.

Although Hayter and Martinez saved Baker from taking a massive beatdown, it became a foregone conclusion that the Mexican star had set her sights on the champion.

With Revolution right around the corner, the company might book a title match between the two foes for the event. Given the rich history between the two women dating back to last year, it would be easier for them to build up a compelling feud in such a short time.

#1 Best/Worst: Jurassic Express defeating The Gunn Club on AEW Rampage

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus successfully retained their AEW tag team titles against The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten).

The two teams put on a hard-hitting contest, laying impressive maneuvers from their arsenal. Billy Gunn's heelish antics gave his sons a fighting chance in the match, but Christian Cage evened the odds. Despite losing, The Gunn Club gained ample spotlight by headlining the show.

Since the outcome was obvious, it took away an element of surprise from the match. It could be argued that most of the Jurassic Express title defenses have been easily predictable thus far. It will be interesting to see who dares to step up against the champions moving forward.

