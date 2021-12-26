Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Excellent showing for Hook, disastrous title reign

Welcome to the Best and Worst of AEW Rampage for the Holiday Bash special episode on Christmas.

A total of four matches were announced for the show, with the TNT Championship being defended in the main event. As has always been the case, the action was crisp and enjoyable, but there were a few sore points on the show.

Hook impressed once again, and it was the biggest positive of the night. Without any delay, let's look at the best and worst of Rampage on December 25.

#3. Best: Hook has a big future in AEW

Hook was one of the most intriguing characters in All Elite Wrestling despite never making an in-ring appearance or picking up a mic. Now he's made two appearances, and his star power keeps growing.

While Fuego Del Sol was a decent opponent for his first match, Bear Bronson presented a different challenge for Taz's son. Surprisingly, it made little to no difference as Hook no-sold a spike piledriver and delivered multiple suplexes to a person much bigger than him.

He knows how to throw a punch, his moves are polished, and he has the look of a star. This was just his second match, and people cannot wait to watch more of him which speaks volumes of how well he's done so far.

#2. Best/Worst: The AEW Rampage main event

The main event featured a TNT Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in a rematch from the first-ever clash on Dynamite two years back.

The American Nightmare came out on top after delivering three Cross Rhodes and a Tiger Driver 98, to end Guevara's short run with the title. This is the third time Rhodes has won the TNT Championship.

There are positives and negatives to this segment. The match was great, as everyone expected. However, AEW has a very deep roster, and all title reigns have meant something so far.

Giving Cody Rhodes a third title reign at a time when there are many others who could benefit more with the title like Eddie Kingston, Jungle Boy, Adam Cole, or even Orange Cassidy is a questionable call at best.

Rhodes delivered a babyface promo after the match, yet again delaying the heel turn, if it is going to happen. If the title reign also started the heel turn, this would've made sense, but for now, all this does is give more scrutiny to The American Nightmare.

#1. Worst: Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship reign was poor

Sammy Guevara shocked the world when he defeated Miro for the TNT Championship on Dynamite in September. It was the coronation for one of the company's pillars, and people expected The Spanish God to reach a new level with gold around his waist.

However, the title reign has been a dud for the most part, especially when compared to other reigns in All Elite Wrestling. Guevara was inexplicably made a part of The Inner Circle vs. American Top Team feud, pushing the TNT Championship aside.

There's no doubt that his title defenses were very good matches, he had great matches against Tony Nese, Jay Lethal, and Bobby Fish, but there was never any story development, and the title was just a prop for the most part.

It's difficult to see where AEW goes with Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara both, but hopefully, the latter can recover from this loss.

