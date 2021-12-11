AEW Rampage – Best and Worst – Ex-WWE stars renew rivalry with Sting and Darby Allin, ECW legend's son wins debut

AEW Rampage delivers a solid hour of compelling TV programming every week and tonight's edition was no different. While there was no significant build to hype the upcoming Winter is Coming episode, AEW left no stone unturned in providing must-see action.

AEW even shed light on a possible match-up for the Christmas Eve edition later this month. The Friday night show has some notable takeaways, which we'll be discussing as positives and negatives. Since this will be the reviewer's opinion, don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section.

#3. Best/Worst: FTR rekindling rivalry with Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Rampage

Tonight, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood ambushed Sting and Darby Allin to rekindle their rivalry. A few months ago, both teams fought in a memorable tag team match during the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.

Given FTR's actions on Friday, it looks like we're in for another showdown between the two teams. However, this rivalry could become more than just seeking vengeance as FTR may have to put their AAA tag team titles on the line.

Before the tussle between the two teams, Tony Schiavone hyped up the Holiday Bash edition by turning the clock back to 1988 when Sting had his first title opportunity in Greenboro; the same place Dynamite will debut on Christmas Eve. Fans will be in for a treat if AEW books a title match between Darby and Sting.

It's been more than six years since Sting's last title opportunity. If you recall, it nearly ended the career of the 62-year old wrestler.

As intriguing as this potential championship match sounds, having The Vigilante in title contention may not be a good idea. It would draw a similar comparison to Goldberg getting title shots now and then in WWE.

#2. Worst: A predictable main event match between Adam Cole and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Rampage

Since joining AEW, Adam Cole has received an underwhelming push. Though it's exciting to see Cole compete, the lack of credible opponents is damaging his potential.

Fans witnessed a similar scenario tonight when Cole defeated Wheeler Yuta in a predictable match. The bout didn't turn out worthy of closing out AEW Rampage.

AEW could've placed the tag team match between FTR and Lucha Brothers in the main event spot. Both teams delivered spine-chilling performances, keeping fans in bated breath until the end.

With no high-stakes involvement, one wonders what Adam Cole gains from a rivalry with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends?

#1. Best: Hook picking up a win on his AEW in-ring debut

One noteworthy takeaway from this week's AEW Rampage was the in-ring debut of Taz's son, Hook. The latter made an impressive start by defeating Fuego Del Sol.

Hook displayed strength and unique technique, which prompted fans to root for the 22-year old. Although seeing Del Sol on the losing end didn't feel right, there couldn't have been a better high-flyer to put a similarly shorter guy like Hook.

Following Taz's son's breathtaking performance, AEW officially signed Hook to their incredibly stacked roster. Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see how often Tony Khan uses the rising star.

