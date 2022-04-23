Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Hook speaks, Big mistake with Jay White?

AEW Rampage featured the TBS Championship match as well as an Owen Hart Cup qualifier between Adam Cole and NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii. We also had a grudge bout on the show between Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia.

Hook was also on the show briefly last night in a backstage segment where he spoke for the first time on television. Let's check out the best and worst moments from last night's show.

#3 Best: Main event was much better than expected

Marina Shafir's match against Skye Blue last week was a disappointment, especially with the fans in the arena.

At times during that clash, there was almost pin-drop silence in the building. Because of that, expectations were low for her match against Jade Cargill this week. However, the apprehension wasn't necessary as the two stars put on a very good main event. Cargill's baddies section also got involved at one point in the match.

Shafir was a stiff test for Cargill, proving to be one of the toughest tests the TBS Champion has faced in All Elite Wrestling so far. The finish saw Jade Cargill break out of a submission hold before hitting the Jaded for the win.

Marina Shafir did enough in this match to show that she can be a valuable part of the AEW women's division in the future.

#2 Best: Hook speaks for the first time in AEW

Hook was confronted backstage by Danhausen during AEW Rampage ahead of their upcoming match. The latter was backstage destroying a packet of chips when Hook spotted him during an interview.

He was clearly fed up with Danhausen and pushed him back into the wall. The Handsome Devil then spoke for the first time on AEW television, saying that Danhausen had his attention now.

#1 Worst: Adam Cole should have won clean, Another wasted Jay White appearance

Adam Cole beat Tomohiro Ishii on AEW Rampage. While there was nothing wrong with the match itself, Cole should have won the bout clean, without outside interference. That's a minor issue though. The main issue once again is with the use of Jay White.

The leader of the Bullet Club and the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has not really been used that well in AEW so far. A talent of White's caliber should be treated as a special attraction and not someone who runs out to make a distraction.

#1 Best: A big win for Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston got his hands on Daniel Garcia in a singles match.

The feud between Kingston, Santana and Ortiz and members of the Jericho Appreciation Society is at a boiling point and the other members were banned from ringside for this encounter. We saw Chris Jericho arguing with security backstage before the match but to no avail.

Garcia and Kingston's bout didn't disappoint. Neither man backed down from the fight but Eddie Kingston was on another level last night. He was vicious and ended up winning the match with a spinning backfist. Kingston then cut a short promo sending a warning to Jericho and the JAS.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das