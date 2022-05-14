Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: House of Black confronts top faction, Huge title match closes the show

AEW Rampage had a special early start time once again this week, meaning that ratings will take a hit.

However, the show itself was pretty good, and it featured a TNT Title match in the main event, with Scorpio Sky putting the title on the line against former SCU stablemate Frankie Kazarian.

Let's check out the best and worst moments from last night's show.

#3 Best: Death Triangle impressed in AEW Rampage opener and confrontation with House of Black

The opening match of AEW Rampage saw members of Death Triangle facing members of the AFO.

PAC, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix picked up the win following a great match, with former WWE star PAC picking up the win after hitting the Black Arrow. The bout was fast-paced from the start and was the perfect choice to open the show with a bang.

Following the match, we got a brief staredown between members of Death Triangle and House of Black, who appeared briefly in the ring after the lights went out.

#2 Worst: Backstage segment with Gunn Club and The Acclaimed

AEW Rampage featured a backstage segment with Gunn Cun and The Acclaimed, which didn't make much sense. Billy Gunn teased that the two teams were coming together to form a faction, but it went downhill from there.

Austin Gunn kept suggesting things that DX did, like their gesture or catchphrase for the new group, but Billy told him they wouldn't get over. When he asked Max Caster for a suggestion for a catchphrase for the group, he suggested his own "Yo listen" line, which, if Billy Gunn has been paying attention to AEW programming, must have heard before.

Finally, as the segment ended, Billy told his sons and The Acclaimed that he had already got them their first match. He was asked if it was on Dynamite or maybe even at Double or Nothing. It turns out that the huge bout will be on AEW Dark Elevation.

#1 Best: Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian ended the show with a bang

The main event of AEW Rampage saw Scorpio Sky put the TNT Championship on the line against Frankie Kazarian. In a pre-match segment backstage, Sky told Dan Lambert and Ethan Page not to interfere in the bout against his former SCU partner. Page was unhappy that Sky had kept his promise to give Kazarian a title shot.

The match between the two former SCU members did not disappoint. Both men kept going back and forth and at one point, Kazarian seemed to have the upperhand with the chicken wing locked in.

Lambert ran out to make the distraction, with Page hitting Kazarian with the title belt. Although this didn't immediately lead to the finish, it was all Sky after this as he laid Kazarian out with the TKO for the win.

Following the bout, Sky and Page teased dissension before the champion took out Kazarian with a shot from the TNT Title. Dan Lambert then called out Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, who were sitting in the front row. Looks like the mixed tag match, when it takes place, could be a heel vs. heel dynamic.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das