AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Malakai Black's new feud revealed, 28-year old star ends ex-WWE star's undefeated streak

AEW Rampage delivered yet another solid episode tonight, as one could expect from a one-hour time slot. But the company didn't do anything extraordinary, considering the show's struggle to draw a consistent audience.

Rampage continued to cement its stature as an action-packed show. However, the said pattern may not help in enhancing any storyline. It seems more like a culmination of the ongoing feuds every week.

As per Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly tradition, we'll take out the positives and negatives from the episode for better analysis. Also, on the back of an eventful Dynamite episode, how much would you rate the Friday night show this week? Feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#3 Best/Worst: Malakai Black targeting PAC on AEW Rampage

Malakai Black surprisingly showed up during the main event match between FTR and Death Triangle to cause a distraction to the outcome. The Dutchman targeted PAC once again and threw a black mist in his eyes, thus allowing Dax Harwood to sneak out a victory for his team.

With Winter is Coming just around the corner, the company appears to be looking towards a potential singles match between Black and PAC. Though the latter is undoubtedly an excellent choice as a formidable opponent, Malakai Black needs to move on from these underwhelming rivalries that may not help him maintain his mystique.

All Elite Wrestling had already halted his momentum by ending his winning streak against Cody Rhodes. Given his sadistic gimmick, the former NXT Champion should have distanced himself from forming any alliance with Andrade El Idolo and FTR.

Let's just hope Black's feud with PAC is a short one, and he moves on to bigger things early next year.

#2 Worst: A squash match on AEW Rampage

Jade Cargill maintained her undefeated streak tonight after she defeated Janai Kai in no time. But was it necessary to have a squash match, knowing that there's only one women's bout on the show every Friday?

Moreover, Cargill has already become a force to be reckoned with in the women's roster. A win over a rising talent didn't do any good enough to make her look stronger.

The company, however, covered it up by having a tussle between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill. But it would have been a sensible booking had AEW pitted a war of words segment between the two female stars to build the hype of their upcoming clash.

#1 Best: Sammy Guevara continues to cement his legacy as one of the best TNT Champions

Sammy Guevara's successful title defense against Tony Nese emerged as the highlight of this week's Rampage. Both men pushed each other to their limits in an incredibly hard-hitting contest.

The bout was predictable, but it somewhat elevated Nese to showcase his potential in front of the AEW Universe. On a positive note, The Spanish God once again proved why he's touted as one of the company's top four pillars.

Guevara's TNT Championship open challenges have provided some must-see matches for fans. It will be interesting to see which star will step up next to lay eyes on his gold.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy tonight's AEW Rampage episode? Yes No 3 votes so far