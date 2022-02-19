Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Top star makes in-ring debut; Adam Cole made to look weak again

AEW Rampage aired on a different timeslot tonight, but it was just as fun. However, there were a few things to criticize about the show.

Adam Cole faced 10 of the Dark Order in the opening match while Serena Deeb hosted another of her 5-minute challenges, with another rookie answering it this time and failing to beat the challenge.

Dante Martin and Powerhouse Hobbs squared off to see who makes it to the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The main event saw Jay White make his in-ring debut for the company by taking on Trent Barretta of the Best Friends.

What worked and what didn't work on Friday night? Without further delay, let's find out.

#3. Best: Jay White is in AEW

Jay White was the talent Tony Khan had been hinting at when he kept mentioning the forbidden door a few weeks back. The New Zealand native finally showed up in AEW and fans could not be happier.

Jay White is one of the most decorated New Japan Pro Wrestling stars in recent history. Although he had been wrestling on Impact Wrestling for a while, fans were anxious to see him in AEW. He shares a lot of history with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and Kenny Omega.

With Adam Cole bringing in Jay White in Kenny Omega's absence, it is sure to create tension down the line. Switchblade is a terrific in-ring performer as we saw in his debut match against Trent Beretta. Hopefully, he will wrestle for a long time for Tony Khan's company as it will be a treat for everyone watching.

#2. Best/Worst: No Dante Martin in the Revolution ladder match

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs 🪜 Match everything changes 🪜 Match everything changes

Dante Martin and Powerhouse Hobbs squared off to determine who would make it to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Team Taz member came out on top, meaning that he will join Keith Lee and Wardlow in the ladder match.

This means that Dante Martin will miss out, robbing fans of the chance to see the young high-flyer create exceptional moments in an environment that seems best suited to him.

Of course, Powerhouse Hobbs could not afford another loss, and watching him in the ladder match would be fun in its own way. But Dante Martin doing his stuff in a ladder match is something fans had been hoping to see.

#1. Worst: Adam Cole cheating to win his match

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship is official for AEW Revolution. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship is official for AEW Revolution. https://t.co/vgto4Yl7KS

During Rampage, it was officially announced that Adam Cole will take on Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view. This came a few moments after the Panama City Playboy struggled to defeat 10 of Dark Order. Adam Cole had to use a low blow to win, and that did not make him look strong at all.

Hangman defeated Bryan Danielson to retain his title. For Cole, who needed to use nefarious means to defeat 10, to challenge the current AEW World Champion does not sound too encouraging.

The match is expected to be an absolute classic, which it most likely will be, but Adam Cole, on the back of a huge loss to Orange Cassidy, does not seem like the most credible challenger.

