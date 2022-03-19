Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Two former WWE stars join forces, Dominant performance by top faction

This week's AEW Rampage was a more loaded show than usual, with the main event seeing former WWE star Keith Lee facing Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

We also had women's division action on the card with Red Velvet taking on Leyla Hirsch. Darby Allin also wrestled on tonight's episode against The Butcher of the AFO.

Last but not least, members of The House of Black wrestled on the show against Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol. The end of tonight's Rampage saw a new alliance forming in AEW as Shane Strickland came out to make the save as Keith Lee was being beaten down by Team Taz.

We take a look at some of the best and worst moments from tonight's episode and briefly give our thoughts on how it all went down.

#3 Best: Dominant performance by The House of Black on AEW Rampage

The House of Black faced Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage and Malakai Black's faction put in another dominant performance.

Del Sol also impressed during the match but it was Buddy Matthews who truly stole the show, once again reminding fans how baffling it was that WWE released him.

#2 Best: Red Velvet impressed once again

Red Velvet was in singles action on AEW Rampage against Leyla Hirsch as their feud continued. Velvet impressed once again, showing that she can play a major role in the AEW women's division in the future if she continues to improve at the rate she is currently.

Hirsch also played her part in the bout and is another member of the AEW women's division to keep an eye on.

The finish of the match saw the storyline between Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch continue with Velvet picking up the win.

#1 Worst: Paige VanZant's backstage promo

Paige VanZant appeared backstage with Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert. VanZant has a lot of potential and could be the next big crossover star from MMA to pro wrestling, but her promo on Rampage was disappointing.

There was nothing wrong in the delivery, but the promo itself was generic and didn't do much to hype the potential match against Tay Conti.

#1 Best: Fantastic main event and new alliance

The main event of Rampage did not disappoint. The final match of the show featured Keith Lee facing Max Caster of The Acclaimed. Caster did an incredible job with his backstage promo before the match.

The match itself was a banger, with Caster showing that he can go both as a singles wrestler as well as alongside Anthony Bowens in tag team action. As for Lee, the former WWE star impressed once again and his devastating finisher looked like her legitimately broke Max Caster in half.

Keith Lee is currently feuding with Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks of Team Taz. The Acclaimed, Hobbs and Starks attacked him after the match and we saw Shane 'Swerve' Strickland coming down and chasing the heels off.

Looks like we just saw the birth of an alliance between Lee and Strickland, which could be very interesting.

Edited by Kaushik Das