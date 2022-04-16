Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: WWE veteran calls out CM Punk, Hangman Page wrestles Adam Cole in brutal title match

This week's AEW Rampage had a stacked card once again, with the show being headlined by a world title Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Page and Adam Cole.

Wheeler Yuta also wrestled his first match as a part of Blackpool Combat Club in a trios match against Gunn Club. There was also an incredible backstage promo by Dustin Rhodes on this week's show that you shouldn't miss.

Here are some of the best and worst moments from this week's Rampage.

#3 Best: Incredible promo by Dustin Rhodes on AEW Rampage

Dustin Rhodes cut a short backstage promo on AEW Ramage, laying out a challenge to CM Punk for next Wednesday's Dynamite.

Rhodes first said that despite being in the business for five decades, he'd still managed to beat Lance Archer and take him out of the top five. He then said that his war with Archer was not over but wanted to challenge Punk, who he said was a dream opponent for him.

An incredible job from Dustin Rhodes on this promo, showing us once again why he's one of the best on the microphone in All Elite Wrestling.

#2 Best: Blackpool Combat Club win on trios debut

Wheeler Yuta wrestled his first match as part of the Blackpool Combat Club on Rampage against Gunn Club.

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Yuta dominated and the 25-year-old did not look out of place alongside the two veterans. Yuta also picked up the win for his team after pinning Billy Gunn, who has over two decades of experience in the business.

A good performance by the BCC and Wheeler Yuta looks right at home as a part of William Regal's faction.

#1 Worst: Twin Magic fails

The match between Ruby Soho and Robyn Renegade was enjoyable on Rampage. Renegade looked good during the match and the company can definitely find a spot for the Renegade sisters on the card.

The main issue with this bout was that despite the fact that Renegade looked good and dominated long stretches of the match, Charlette and Robyn used Twin Magic and actually looked weaker while using it. Soho dominated both twins right after both the switches, which didn't help establish the move on television.

If AEW does have plans for the Renegade sisters, their use of the Twin Magic could help set them apart from the rest of the division, but it looked really weak tonight.

#1 Best: Texas Deathmatch delivered

The main event of Rampage definitely delivered. Hangman Page put the AEW World Championship on the line in a Texas Deathmatch against Adam Cole. The champion was booked strongly during the match, dominating long stretches. Cole did not hold back either, taking Page to the limit.

There were some brutal moments during the bout, including Cole setting up the steel chairs back-to-back before being sent through it himself. He also caught Hangman with a superkick mid-moonsault out at ringside.

The finish saw Page wrap the barbed wire around Adam Cole's head before hitting a Deadeye through the table set up at ringside.

An incredible main event, with the best part being that Hangman Page looked like a stronger champion coming out of the match.

