Best and Worst of ROH Supercard of Honor - Samoa Joe returns, Jay Lethal joins forces with TNA legend?

Ring of Honor made its return with last night's ROH Supercard of Honor, the first show since Tony Khan bought the promotion earlier this year. Supercard of Honor did not disappoint.

We got some great matches on the card, as well as multiple title changes and a huge surprise at the end of the show — Samoa Joe making his return to Ring of Honor, his first appearance since his WWE release.

Let's take a look at some of the best moments from Supercard of Honor as well as one potential disappointment.

#3 Best - FTR and The Briscoes put on a classic

We finally got FTR vs The Briscoes and it lived up to the hype. The fans went crazy for this match and rightfully so. The two teams put on a classic with FTR leaving with the Ring of Honor tag-team titles at the end. Hopefully we will see Dem Bois on AEW television soon because they have once again proven why they are one of the best tag-teams in professional wrestling.

Following the match, The Young Bucks made an appearance, blindsiding The Briscoes and laying them out. Hopefully this will also lead to another Bucks vs Briscoes match in the future.

#2 Best - Jay Lethal's heel turn

I didn't see Jay Lethal's heel turn coming and neither did a lot of fans. Lethal's frustration during his match against Lee Moriarty saw him hit Moriarty with a low blow during their match, giving him the opening to pick up the win.

Lethal further cemented his heel turn at the end of the show, interrupting Jonathan Gresham's speech before attacking the ROH World Champion along with Sonjay Dutt. Dutt initially looked like he was breaking up the confrontation before turning on Gresham and attacking him.

This, of course, led to a former WWE Superstar and ROH legend returning to the fold.

#1 Worst - ROH originals came up short

The only real issue from last night's show could be how every Ring of Honor star who went up against an AEW star ended up on the losing side. Obviously, All Elite Wrestling is the more popular brand now and Tony Khan now owns ROH but a little more could have been done to put over some of the ROH originals.

#1 Best - Samoa Joe is back

ROH Wrestling @ringofhonor WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor WHAT A RETURN TO #ROH WE ARE WITNESSING RIGHT NOW! @SamoaJoe just arrived and business has picked up! What an incredible night it has been at #SupercardofHonor! https://t.co/P5ssPlI333

The major surprise of Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor came at the end of the show. As Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt beat Jonathan Gresham down, Samoa Joe's new music hit and the former WWE NXT Champion made his return to Ring of Honor.

Joe walked down to the ring and put Sonjay Dutt in the Coquina Clutch as Jay Lethal backed off and out of the ring. Tony Khan announced that Samoa Joe is now All Elite and he will be on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.

Joe is a major signing for AEW and play a major there both there and in Ring of Honor. The former WWE Superstar has a history with a number of men of the AEW roster including two of the promotion's biggest stars — CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

