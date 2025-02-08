Big blow for Jox Moxley; new champion? 4 Bold predictions for AEW Grand Slam 2025

AEW Grand Slam 2025 is right around the corner, and the anticipation among the fans is palpable. Although the card is not stacked yet, it is compelling and will only improve as the show approaches.

The show, which will take place in Australia, has many plots and subplots at stake. Fan favorites Toni Storm and Buddy Matthews will feature heavily, and there will be huge expectations for them to win their matches.

In this article, we will take a look at four such bold predictions for AEW Grand Slam 2025.

#4. Mariah May to retain AEW Women’s Championship

Mariah May and Toni Storm’s relationship has done a complete 180. Gone are the days when the protege was looking up to the master. Mariah has come out of the shadows and is now a trailblazer in the company and the AEW Women’s Champion.

Trending

Given that this match is taking place in her home country, the underlying assumption is that Toni Storm will win. However, Mariah May is well poised to retain her title, and in doing so, she will ensure that this rivalry continues for a long time.

#3. Buddy Matthews to beat Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is the only member of The Elite who has been present and has done a commendable job representing the faction. He has retained the Continental Championship against Will Ospreay at Worlds End, firmly putting himself at the top of the pile.

Expand Tweet

However, he will take on Buddy Matthews at the Grand Slam, which could spell trouble. After Malakai Black's exit, Buddy is set for a big push, and having him win the title will be the start of that.

#2. Mercedes Mone dethroned

If there is one star that has not budged ever since winning a title, it is Mercedes Mone. The former WWE star has defied the odds time and time again to keep hold of her TBS Title.

Tony Khan has not yet confirmed her potential match at the Grand Slam. If it gets confirmed, the time could be ripe for her to drop the title and give another star a chance. Tony Khan has yet to confirm the coveted TBS Title match at Grand Slam.

#1. Christian Cage to cash in his contract against Jon Moxley

Christian Cage won the chance to challenge for the AEW World Title after he won the Casino Gauntlet match at All In at Wembley Stadium. Since then, he has been patiently bidding his time and waiting for the right moment to cash in on his contract.

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley will team up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on Adam Copeland and Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl match. That could be the perfect time for Christian to cash in his contract on a worn-out Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback