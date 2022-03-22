Big update on top AEW star's role in Tony Khan's cross-promotional deal with DDT - Reports

It's been revealed that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega played a big part in DDT's recently-announced partnership with Tony Khan and AEW.

AEW's Vice President of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels announced yesterday that the company has entered into a working relationship with the Dramatic Dream Team promotion from Japan.

DDT is a smaller but well-established and beloved promotion known primarily for its classic comedy matches and segments. The Japanese company recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Tony Khan has been brokering deals with other promotions in an effort to feature wrestlers and storylines that span the divide between companies across the world. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega also played a huge part in making the deal happen.

Omega made his name in the wrestling business during his time in DDT in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This was when he began teaming up with NJPW star Kota Ibushi, forming the acclaimed team "The Golden Lovers."

This partnership also includes Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, which is owned by CyberFight - the company that runs both DDT and Pro Wrestling NOAH. TJPW has hosted a number of AEW talents including Riho, Yuka Sakazaki and current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

This isn't the first time Tony Khan has worked with DDT

Tony Khan is known for smashing open the "Forbidden Door" on a regular basis with working relationships with companies like AAA, IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling. DDT may be the latest addition to that list, but Khan has brought in DDT talent before.

That wrestler is the current KO-D Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita, who made three appearances for AEW in April 2021.

Takeshita currently has a 3-0 record in AEW. He has a singles win over Danny Limelight, a trios win over Limelight and The Sydal Brothers, and a 10-man tag win as he, Omega and Nakazawa teamed with The Young Bucks to defeat The Sydal Brothers and Death Triangle.

