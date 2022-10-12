WWE commentator gives a subtle shout-out to Billy Gunn - 3 AEW references made during DX reunion on RAW after Extreme Rules

Billy Gunn was a prominent member of the D-Generation X stable during the late 1990s. Alongside Road Dogg, he formed the tag team wing of the stable. Unfortunately, Gunn was not able to attend the DX reunion on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Despite his absence, the show included quite a number of references to "Daddy A$$" and even featured a heavily-led fan segment in tribute to him. Continue reading as we list three of the AEW references made during the D-Generation X Reunion this past WWE RAW.

#3. Triple H allegedly had Billy Gunn on his backstage notes ahead of WWE RAW

Billy Gunn and Road Dogg first joined D-Generation X after winning the WWF Tag Team Championships in 1998. Since then, the two have been a staple of the group, despite not founding DX alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, and Rick Rude.

While not a direct reference to Billy Gunn, Triple H reportedly planned to include the former New Age Outlaw in the segment.

According to a Fightful Select report, in backstage notes ahead of WWE RAW, the promotion speculated on bringing Gunn back for the show. Unfortunately, by the time the dust settled, DX was short one more member, aside from the late Chyna and Rick Rude.

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count 🖤#WWF #DegenerationX #DX #WWERaw Tonight on Monday Night RAW, we will be celebrating 25 years of one of the most infamous factions in wrestling history, D-Generation X Tonight on Monday Night RAW, we will be celebrating 25 years of one of the most infamous factions in wrestling history, D-Generation X💚🖤#WWF #DegenerationX #DX #WWERaw https://t.co/wZ6E3nyuvs

While there has been no official word, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer initially reported that while there was a slim chance of Gunn returning to RAW, his current role in AEW mitigated that.

It seems like being "Daddy A$$" and having what some fans believe to be a renaissance of his career got in the way of a reunion between the friends.

#2. WWE commenter Corey Graves references Gunn's recent antics in AEW

Billy Gunn, during the recent "National Scissoring Day."

WWE likely were not able to outright mention Billy Gunn's name either, but this didn't stop them from directly referencing the star during the segment.

One of the biggest appeals of D-Generation X and The New Age Outlaws is Road Dogg's mic skills. The veteran often introduced the faction, but most notably himself and Gunn. Because of this, it would not have been a DX Reuinion without the star reciting the electrifying introduction.

As Road Dogg recited the famous New Age Outlaws introduction, WWE announcer Corey Graves briefly added a nod to the AEW star.

“The other guy is doing something with office equipment these days, I’m not sure.” (H/T: NoDQ.com)

This clever little tidbit is a nod to Gunn now "scissoring" with The Acclaimed, and how a scissor is considered office equipment. While it might have been nicer to have heard the star's name, the reference was still caught by many.

#3. D-Generation X seemingly left a space for Billy Gunn during the end of their segment

Billy Gunn was last seen alongside his fellow D-Generation X members during their WWE Hall of Fame inauguration ceremony back in 2019. Since then, the group has not made any public appearances, aside from Gunn and Road Dogg appearing at venues together.

Regardless of his absence, the group still seemed to have left him some room during the various moments of their segment. Notably, the crowd also got in on the action, as during the aforementioned New Age Outlaw introduction, Road Dogg allowed the fans to cheer out Gunn's name during his segment.

While it's currently unclear when or if Gunn will ever appear in WWE alongside his D-Generation X brothers, the three stars have clearly not forgotten about him. Until then, it seems like Billy Gunn is happily "scissoring" it out with The Acclaimed and taking on the young up-and-coming stars on the AEW roster.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes