Bobby Fish on what was the highlight of his wrestling career

One of the biggest highlights of Bobby Fish's pro wrestling career came in the black and gold brand of WWE NXT.

Bobby Fish was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his pro wrestling career and what's next for him in All Elite Wrestling. When asked about his NXT debut at Takeover: Brooklyn, Fish said that moment was a big highlight of his career, comparing it to wrestling in the Tokyo Dome with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"As a whole, I would say that it was one of the highlights of my career," Bobby Fish said. "Obviously the Tokyo Dome and New Japan stuff were highlights as well, I don't rank things above or below necessarily. But debuting in the Barclays Center, standing next to 2 of my best friends, and getting that reaction that is now somewhat estranged to us, because of the lack of crowds recently. There's all that, and as a whole, I think when we found out that it was going to be Adam [Cole], Kyle and I, that was NXT's idea. It felt like we were just waiting for someone to come into the room and go 'Ah! We were just scr*wing with you.'"

Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Era comparisons

On the popularity of The Undisputed Era and how far things could have gone with that faction in WWE, Bobby Fish admitted he wasn't trying to think that far ahead in terms of a long run with the company. However, having the group compared to the likes of The IV Horsemen and D-X was very humbling to him.

"I mean I was just trying to be present with it and not think too far ahead," Bobby Fish said. "There was definitely a time in my career where I thought the standards required in WWE would have ruled me out at that point. Let me put it this way, I am far from the prototype. And at that point in my life, even further from the prototype. So to get the opportunity that I got, for Triple H and Shawn Michaels to roll the dice on us and give us an opportunity to end up in this great group that was compared to DX and The Horsemen. It doesn't get any more humbling."

