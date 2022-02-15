WWE Hall of Famer Booker T applauds leading AEW star

Booker T is best known for his tenure with WWE and - for some hardcore fans - with WCW. Booker has had an incredible career, highlighted by his Hall of Famer status and many Championship wins.

The 56-year-old star is also known for his antagonistic roles, such as his King Booker gimmick. As such, Booker is at the forefront of what it takes to be a heel you love to hate. While speaking to Kristian Harloff on The Big Thing podcast, Booker applauded the in-ring work of MJF - AEW's most hated heel.

“As far as guys just popping up and really making a huge difference [on] the way the business is being looked at, and they’re doing it from an old school perspective, and that’s MJF,” Booker T revealed. “The reason I say that is because we’re not talking about any of his matches because you don’t remember any of them, and that’s what good wrestlers do. The intangibles."

“You wonder why you are so intrigued with this guy and you really don’t know what it is. It’s those little bitty things that are being done that go quite well over your head. It’s like the wind, you can feel it but you can’t touch it, and that’s what a guy like MJF is bringing to the table." Booker T added.

Booker T believes that MJF could go to WWE if the money was there

Friedman has long since claimed that he'll start a bidding war in 2024 when his contract expires. During the same interview, Booker T had this to say:

“I really like the way this kid is doing business and using the internet, just like he says in 2024 he’s going to start a bidding war that’s never been seen before, putting my boss on notice. That’s what this business has always been built on. It’s about making money.”

Friedman has never shied away from using underhanded tactics to win or do things only when they benefit him. It wouldn't be surprising to fans if his in-ring character is the same as his real personality.

However, we are still two years away from the "bidding war." Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if MJF will jump to WWE.

