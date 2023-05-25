Bray Wyatt w/Uncle Howdy should leave WWE and debut at AEW Double or Nothing after Dynamite glitch 

WWE star Bray Wyatt has not been seen on television since February this year, leading many to question if he and Uncle Howdy will ever return to the promotion. However, could a visual glitch last night on AEW have revealed his imminent debut?

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE for months now, but rumors have claimed that the star's absence is due to an undisclosed health issue, which many fans believe to be vague. However, some believe that Vince McMahon's return to the company has disrupted Wyatt's run due to the issues between the two.

During Orange Cassidy's match against Kyle Fletcher on this week's Dynamite, a video feed momentarily cut out. Since this wasn't a technical issue, many fans are speculating that this could be a foreshadowing of Wyatt's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With AEW Double or Nothing on the horizon, Bray Wyatt and Howdy's debut in Khan's promotion could become one of the most memorable moments of the year.

Wyatt's run as The Fiend was highly praised by fans online, even some of his peers. However, WWE's handling of the overly creative star seems to result in some poor bookings.

AEW notably has far more creative leeway, which will result in the star being able to flourish fully. Naturally, Uncle Howdy will have to accompany Bray Wyatt into the promotion as the two continue their lengthy storyline under Khan's better booking.

Dutch Mantell believes that WWE has ultimately given up on Bray Wyatt

Wyatt's WWE release in July 2021 shocked many fans, especially since his run as The Fiend was praised by many. However, the star was simply not what Vince McMahon wanted at the time, and Mantell seems to believe that Triple H has likely reached a similar conclusion.

During a Twitter post, Dutch Mantell shared his speculation that there was a lack of interest from fans, despite WWE heavily pushing him before his return.

"I’ve been saying for months now on @SKWrestling that Bray Wyatt wasn’t turning the needle. There was something missing…like I don’t know…INTEREST? Bray wasn’t getting over and @WWE lost faith in him. What was wrong??"

Unfortunately, as of now, there has been no word on Bray Wyatt's future in WWE, even after all the teasing and potential plots that were laid out last year. Fans will simply have to wait and see, but hopefully, for the star, wherever he goes next, his creativity will be allowed to flourish.

