Backstage reaction to Buddy Matthews AEW arrival disclosed - Reports

Buddy Matthews is the latest AEW signee as well as the newest House of Black member. Matthews debuted in All Elite Wrestling only last week, and his tenure began with a bang by taking out Penta Oscuro.

Malakai Black teased Matthew's arrival for quite some time. Now, with the stable growing in numbers, they could likely begin making moves in AEW. However, the former WWE star has reportedly made a good impression backstage.

In a Fightful Select article, the star discussed his potential signing as far back as months after his release in 2021. Matthews worked in MLW and NJPW, but was initially meant to work in IMPACT Wrestling before plans fell through.

According to reports, the star made an exceptional impression backstage in AEW. This was partially due to him nixing a segment where he used another star's finishing move. Several members of the roster were allegedly aware of Matthew being the next member of the House of Black.

However, at this stage there is still no confirmed information on when he officially signed with AEW.

Buddy Matthews believes that larger stars could learn a thing or two from Roman Reigns

Buddy Matthews lost his debut Smackdown match against the Tribal Chief way back in August 2019. During the match, Roman Reigns visibly seemed daunted by Matthews' moves which resulted in a realistic face-off.

During his Twitch stream, Matthews opened up about the match and commented on how big stars could learn from Reigns on how to sell moves.

“I find a lot of guys that are big guys, it’s not necessarily my dealings with them, but they go, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna sell that,’ and I feel like that’s bulls***.” Murphy said, “If Roman can sell, and Roman sells, he’s so good... but if Roman can do it, then why can’t you? That’s my thing. I will sell my a** off for you.”

