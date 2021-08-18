Buddy Murphy posts another riveting teaser video following his WWE release

Following his release from WWE, Buddy Murphy has used social media as an outlet to hint at his future.

He uploaded another video to his Twitter account which depicts him being escorted out of from what seems a prison as he's wearing shackles around his wrists. The video is captioned "13 days" which is the duration remaining on his non-compete clause.

This is a follow up from the two videos he posted a little over a week ago. In the short vignettes, he was the center of concern for two specialists who were discussing his release from the facility.

The vignettes were seen as a clear reference to his release from WWE with the two officials even referring to his 90-day non-compete clause in the videos.

What's next for Buddy Murphy

The videos that Buddy Murphy posted are oddly similar to the one Malakai Black dropped before debuting on AEW Dynamite. The cast was the same as well, with Black even making a reference to Murphy during his short film, calling him "Matthew" which is Murphy's real name.

Just a short while after uploading the video, Black made his first appearance in AEW.

Murphy's non-compete clause will expire at the end of August. What do you think is next for Buddy Murphy? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Daniel Wood