Buddy Wayne: 5 things you need to know about the former WWE star Christian Cage dissed on AEW TV

The Christian Cage promo on AEW Dynamite was shocking. From dissing the late Buddy Wayne to targeting son Nick Wayne's real life, the Charismatic One has done everything. In that promo, Christian renamed Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus to The Prodigy and The Killswitch respectively.

This was just the next step in a storyline where Cage has repeatedly called out Nick Wayne's father, Buddy Wayne. But who is Wayne after all? Here's everything you need to know about him.

#5. There are two Buddy Waynes

Buddy Wayne is a classic example of two people using the same name in the ring. Nick Wayne's father was a wrestler active from the late eighties until 2017.

There's another wrestler of the same name, who is somewhat of an icon in Memphis and was active from the 1960s to the 1980s. The other Wayne, not Nick Wayne's father, has sparred with the likes of Jerry Lawler, back in the eighties. He passed in 2015.

#4. Buddy Wayne's matches have been featured on WWE Heat and Velocity

In the nineties, WWE had several lower mid-card shows that had matches featuring lesser-known wrestlers and clips from their more famous matches. In essence and for example, these shows would show clips of Stone Cold dissing Mr. McMahon, but the actual matches shown would be of lesser-known wrestlers, like Wayne.

He has featured in matches of WWE Velocity and WWE Heat where he was defeated by Tajiri in a singles match, and by Mark Jindrak and Garrison Cade in a tag team match respectively.

#3. Adam Copeland has once defeated Wayne

Adam Copeland was quick to come to Shayna Wayne's side when she was about to be given some vicious chair shots. But back in 1998, he, as Edge, defeated her late husband at the Shotgun Saturday Night, held in Spokane, Washington.

There's little chance of that match being referred to, as the two wrestling promotions rarely do that, but it's an interesting footnote nevertheless.

#2. Buddy Wayne has faced the likes of Diamond Dallas Page, Ricky Steamboat and Razor Ramon

While Wayne has lost several matches, bookers once thought him good enough to have matches against Ricky Steamboat and Diamond Dallas Page in WCW and WWF.

He lost several matches, and such runs have added the term 'jobber' to his repertoire.

#1. Shayna Wayne runs a wrestling school named after her husband

Buddy expired at the age of 50. His son, Nick Wayne is having a very good run, as compared to his father by any comparison. Buddy's wife, Shayna Wayne runs a wrestling school named The Buddy Wayne Academy.

The school is carrying Wayne's legacy, and all of it is being cemented by Nick, who is having a fantastic run in AEW. With mother Shayna Wayne in tow, it remains to be seen what the two will achieve in the Jacksonville-based company.

What do you think? Did Wayne get his due during his time? Tell us in the comments section.