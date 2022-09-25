Bullet Club member betrays faction leader Jay White and aligns with 12-time champion

At the recently concluded NJPW Burning Spirit show, Bullet Club member Hikuleo betrayed Jay White and sided with his brother Tama Tonga.

White previously booted Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the Bullet Club and replaced them with The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson. During White's ongoing feud with Tama, Hikuleo pledged his allegiance to Switchblade.

Following Anderson's successful defense of the NEVER Openweight Champion over Hiroshi Tanahashi at Burning Spirit, the Bullet Club assaulted The Ace. This led to Tonga making the save.

Shortly afterward, Hikuleo made his way out to the ring, but much to everyone's surprise, he chokeslammed the Bullet Club leader and betrayed the stable.

At the upcoming 'Declaration of Power' show, Tama will challenge White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The show is scheduled for October 10, 2022. The former Bullet Club OG previously defeated White in singles competition during this year's G1 Climax show.

Hikuleo has also teased the idea of challenging Anderson for his NEVER Openweight Championship in the future.

Jay White has successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship once since winning it

Jay White captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Kazuchika Okada at Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall earlier this year.

During his post-match promo, he called out AEW star Hangman Adam Page and also took digs at Kenny Omega. White holds victories over Page and Omega after having beaten them in NJPW while he was part of the CHAOS faction.

This led to a Fatal Four-Way Match between White, Page, Okada, and Adam Cole at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Switchblade retained his championship at the event, marking his first successful title defense in the process.

If White holds on to the championship heading into 2023, he will likely defend the title against The Rainmaker at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The two men have previously crossed paths numerous times in New Japan territory.

