Ever since winning the New Japan Cup USA, Bullet Club's KENTA has been calling for his rightful title shot against Jon Moxley. The holder of the NJ Cup briefcase, KENTA took to Twitter and sent a warning message to Moxley, and even teased a potential AEW appearance.

With Jon Moxley currently unable to travel to Japan amid the COVID-19 pandemic and his AEW commitments, KENTA has asked for the IWGP US Championship. Taking to Twitter, the #1 contender expressed his frustrations regarding the reigning champion not showing up.

How many more times I need to say this.



“Where’s Jon Moxley?”



If he won’t show up any more,

just give me #IWGPUS TITLE. — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) November 21, 2020

KENTA further teased a potential AEW appearance by claiming in the following tweet that he is busy every Wednesday. The Bullet Club star even tagged the Jacksonville Jaguars and wrote that he isn't a fan of the team owned by Shahid Khan.

I’m busy on every Wednesday

also I don’t like @Jaguars



What I should do?? — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) November 21, 2020

KENTA and Jon Moxley's rivalry

KENTA and Jon Moxley have come a long way from their days in WWE. At Wrestle Kingdom 14, the latter won the IWGP US Championship for the second time by beating Lance Archer in a brutal Texas Deathmatch. However, amid the on-going global pandemic, Moxley has struggled to commit to New Japan.

On the other hand, KENTA was crowned the first-ever New Japan US Cup winner. Since then, the Bullet Club sensation has defended his briefcase on a few occasions and has simultaneously been calling for a shot against Jon Moxley.

While there have been no signs of the reigning AEW World Champion in NJPW, chances are Moxley and KENTA will collide at Wrestle Kingdom 15. Moxley's future in NJPW is still unknown, however, there are chances that the reigning IWGP US Champion will be competing as a part-timer for the promotion.

NJPW and AEW Superstars have been teasing a potential alliance between the two promotions. And a few weeks prior, fans even witnessed a cameo appearance from Hiroshi Tanahashi when he congratulated Chris Jericho on his 30th anniversary in pro wrestling.

Jon Moxley was laid out backstage by a mystery attacker on last week's Dynamite, something that KENTA is quite familiar with.