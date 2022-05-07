5 potential feuds for Candice LeRae if she signs with AEW

Candice LeRae's WWE contract has officially expired after five years with the company.

LeRae mainly competed in WWE NXT for the duration of her time with the promotion. She even teamed up with her real-life husband Johnny Gargano to form The Way.

At its height, the stable included the couple, Indi Hartwell, (Austin) Theory and Dexter Lumis by association. It officially broke up after Theory's main roster call-up, Gargano's release, and LeRae's maternity leave.

While WWE fans know her primarily for her run alongside her husband, Candice LeRae caught the eye of many wrestling fans during her stint in Pro Wrestling Guerilla. The star stepped into many singles matches against male wrestlers. Notably, she challenged Adam Cole for the PWG World Championship.

LeRae's experience would be highly beneficial to AEW. While it's currently unclear what the future holds for the former NXT Superstar, this list will explore five possible wrestlers she could feud with if she joins All Elite Wrestling.

#5. Serena Deeb could muscle Candice LeRae into AEW

Deeb during her early run with AEW.

The Professor of Professional Wrestling has slowly been asserting her dominance in AEW over the past few months. The star is currently the number one contender for the Women's Championship and will challenge for Thunder Rosa's title at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Candice LeRae has never gone toe-to-toe with Serena Deeb, so the two would be in unknown territory. However, both are technically gifted wrestlers. Regardless of not knowing their way around each other, they could likely put on an entertaining show while pushing each other to their limits.

#4. LeRae has faced both Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor before

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Trent Beretta the Big Dog.



Chuckie T makes the rules around here. Trent Beretta the Big Dog.Chuckie T makes the rules around here. https://t.co/1DP3W1MDB8

During her time in Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Candice LeRae squared off against both Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor separately. Since Best Friends are currently babyfaces, LeRae would more than likely team up with them.

In due time, Cadice would likely end up stepping up to her male counterparts again. Trent and/or Chuck could be good opponents for the former NXT Superstar and they could even have throwback segments for fans of PWG.

#3. Toni Storm faced Candice multiple times in WWE

Storm making her AEW debut.

Toni Storm delighted fans when she debuted in AEW after leaving WWE on bad terms. The star's unhappiness with her WWE run was publicly known. Her addition to the AEW roster will likely lead to the entire division being uplifted.

Candice LeRae had a few well-received bouts against the former WWE star. If the two meet again in an AEW ring, they could recreate many moments from their past bouts.

Storm would also be a good opponent for LeRae's AEW debut, especially for fans familiar with the two stars in WWE.

#2. Britt Baker will undoubtedly be an eventual opponent for LeRae

Britt Baker is considered one of the top female stars on the AEW roster. Not only is she one of the longest-reigning champions in the promotion, Baker has also defeated most of the women's roster, making her a formidable foe.

In time, the former champion will likely take issue with Candice LeRae regardless of whether the star picks a fight with her or not. The two could also come to blows based on LeRae's history with Adam Cole. Additionally, the two female athletes have squared off in the past and could revisit their past matches.

#1. Adam Cole and Candice LeRae could revisit their iconic contest

Adam Cole vs. Candice LeRae was a spectacle in PWG

One of the highlights of Candice LeRae's PWG run was her championship bout against Adam Cole.

The two stars had a surprisingly exciting match as LeRae held her own against The Panama Playboy. The two stars put on a memorable bout that included several shocking moments, including several near-wins by Candice.

The two could have another memorable bout in AEW; however, this time Adam Cole might not be victorious.

Edited by Jacob Terrell