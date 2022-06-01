What is the card for the upcoming AEW Dynamite on June 1?

Following a hugely successful Double or Nothing, fans are looking forward to the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The fallout from the pay-per-view will be immense, and June 1 will dissect it in clinical fashion.

Double or Nothing saw the AEW landscape change, and that will affect both AEW Dynamite as well as Rampage. The former will be the first show to air in June, and tickets are already selling like hot cakes.

The episode will air live from Forum, Los Angeles. It will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on TBS in the United States. If you don't live in the US, you can still watch the show without any trouble. In Canada, you can watch it through the TSN website or on TSN Direct. If you live in India, you can watch it on Eurosport at 6:30 a.m. IST, meaning it will be Thursday morning viewing.

Naturally, fans will want to know what the match card for the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode is.

The match card for the show is as follows:

The Young Bucks, ReDragon and Hikuleo vs. Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, Jurassic Express and, Darby Allin (Ten-man tag team match) Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D and Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

What can we expect from the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite?

During Double or Nothing, it was announced that The Hardyz would team up with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express to take on all five members of The Undisputed Elite on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Later, Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole were removed from the match, making it an eight-man tag team contest. However, Tony Khan made it a ten-man match again, inserting Darby Allin and Hikuleo into the mix.

The aforementioned matchup will probably be the main event, and it is sure to be a cracker. The rivalry between Matt & Nick Jackson and Jeff & Matt Hardy is spilling over into Dynamite, and even though one Hardy won’t be competing, the other will be keen to teach The Young Bucks a lesson. Allin versus O'Reilly, in particular, will be interesting after their match at Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia is another match scheduled for the show as Khan announced it on Twitter. Double or Nothing saw Garcia and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society beat Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match, but he now goes one-on-one against a former AEW World Champion.

Moxley will be looking for payback and a way to get one over on the smug JAS. Expect plenty of interference and a screwy finish for this contest.

Finally, we have the top four of the women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament going to war in a tag team match. Tournament winner Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

