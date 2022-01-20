Cassie Lee fka Peyton Royce breaks silence after CM Punk squashes Shawn Spears in mere seconds

Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce, recently shared her thoughts after her husband, Shawn Spears, was squashed by CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.

On last week's show, MJF announced the match pitting Punk against his Pinnacle stablemate Spears for this week's Dynamite. While none expected the former NXT Superstar to win, but the fact that he was defeated in mere seconds was shocking.

Moments after the bell rang, CM Punk delivered a Go To Sleep to Shawn Spears for the squash win on AEW Dynamite. Among the many who were taken aback by this was Spears' wife and IMPACT Wrestling star, Cassie Lee.

She took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the match's outcome. Check out Lee's tweet below:

"Come on… wtf" tweeted Cassie Lee

After such a disappointing outing, it'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Shawn Spears in All Elite Wrestling. Of course, being a heel, he could indeed make excuses for his loss, but it won't be easy to recuperate from the crushing outing he had on AEW Dynamite.

CM Punk vs. MJF is the most heated feud going into Revolution 2021

As a member of The Pinnacle, Shawn Spears could still play an integral role in the ongoing feud between Punk and MJF.

The rivalry, arguably the most-talked one in the business right now, has drawn rave reviews so far. CM Punk and The Salt of the Earth have engaged in several memorable promo exchanges over the last few weeks, slowly building anticipation for their eventual match.

🅿️aint Wrestling🇿🇦 @Saintwrestling1 MJF should beat Cm Punk clean to end their feud. MJF should beat Cm Punk clean to end their feud. https://t.co/WAvXh6PDIz

Another interesting element in the storyline is Wardlow, who has teased a separation from MJF and Spears. If Mr. Mayhem actually leaves The Pinnacle, fans can expect him to first clash with Shawn Spears before meeting Maxwell in a dream match.

What do you make of Spears's squash loss over CM Punk on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

