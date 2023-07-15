"Charming dude" – When top AEW act rejected five offers from Triple H, despite being impressed by the WWE boss

A top act in AEW who has been in the company since its inception revealed how they declined multiple offers by Triple H to sign with WWE.

During the formation of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) back in 2019, one significant cornerstone of the company happened to be The Young Bucks, a brother tag team of Matt and Nick Jackson.

Aside from being the top performers in the promotion, the Jackson brothers are also part of the business structure within the company with additional roles as Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) of the promotion.

However, the landscape would've been a lot different if The Young Bucks had taken a different decision years ago. After their ROH contracts had expired back in 2018, WWE, and especially Triple H, were reportedly interested in signing them.

However, the duo disclosed how they declined The Game's offer not once, not twice, but five times. During an interview with Fightful, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed the story behind rejecting offers from the Stamford-based promotion while also speaking highly of Triple H.

"He was great. Charming dude. He said all the right things. I don’t know how many times I told him no. We must have declined the offer, in the end, I don’t want to exaggerate, it had to have been at least four or five times, and by the end of every conversation he would have another call scheduled with me in two weeks and I would go, 'How did he do that? What, I just told him no.' We’d be laughing by the end of the conversation. The conversation would start with me saying, 'We’re so sorry, we’re going to pass on this, thank you so much,' and an hour later I’m talking about our next phone call in two weeks." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

The Young Bucks described how they were so close to accepting Triple H's offer and signing with WWE

Although Matt and Nick Jackson declined the offer from Triple H to join WWE multiple times, they also revealed how they were at one point giving it real thought due to the convincing power of Hunter, also showering additional praise on the Cerebral Assassin.

"He’s a magician, and no wonder he has the job he has because he’s a charming guy, and he’ll charm your socks off. I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He’s very intelligent too. The things he said, the ideas he had. At times I told Nick, 'Man, maybe this is something we should at least consider.' There was a time when me, Nick, and Kenny, the three of us were all like, 'Holy sh*t, I think we’re going to end up in WWE.'" [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Moreover, while The Young Bucks claimed to have declined multiple offers from the Stamford-based promotion, only time will tell whether fans will ever see the Bucks on WWE TV.