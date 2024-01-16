Christian Cage to replace Luchasaurus with 6ft 4in former WWE star soon? Exploring the chances

Christian Cage has revived himself in AEW. From epic promos to entertaining matches, he has done everything to cement himself as a top heel in the promotion. However, in the coming weeks, the 50-year-old could make another decision that would further set his legacy as a massive heel.

In the coming weeks, there is a chance Christian Cage could replace Killswitch with a 6ft 4in AEW Star. The star in question is Parker Boudreaux. Since June 2022, Boudreaux has been away due to an injury. However, in recent times, there have been signs of his possible return.

Indeed if Boudreaux makes a comeback, then fans could witness him taking the place of Killswitch in The Patriarchy. The reason why Christian Cage could replace Killswitch can be attributed to some of his recent actions. Firstly, the former WWE Superstar was renamed Killswitch.

And, if that wasn't enough, Cage also took away the 38-year-old's chance to win the TNT Championship at AEW Worlds End and won it himself instead. These actions by Cage indicate that he could betray Killswitch by replacing him at some point.

Former WWE Superstar sends a chilling message to Christian Cage

On last week's episode of AEW Collision, Christian Cage got into a confrontation with Dustin Rhodes. The segment between the duo took place after The Patriarch interrupted Rhodes during his backstage interview with Renee Paquette.

The interruption from the faction led to an exchange of words between Cage and Rhodes, after which the latter challenged the TNT Champion to put his belt on the line on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Later, Dustin Rhodes also took a shot at Cage by mentioning Adam Copeland in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote:

“That's that! @Christian4Peeps ........ Storm is on its way! Bring your b*lls, boy! See you next Wednesday!! Oh, and by the way, @RatedRCope [Copeland] is way better than you. #AEWDynamite."

Check Dusty Rhodes post here:

Given the fact that both men locked horns 15 years ago, their upcoming match on AEW Dynamite will be a must-watch. It will be interesting to see the tactics Rhodes employs against Cage and his faction.

